News

Nigeria records 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 23 in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria has reported 30 more COVID-19 deaths, with new cases dropping on Sunday, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Nigeria posted 459 new cases, a drop from the 964 cases posted the previous day.

Lagos topped the grim chart with 23 deaths while the remaining seven deaths were from other states.

But the Centre was quick to add that the rise in deaths was as a result of the 23 deaths captured as backlog from Lagos on September 3, 2021.

This has pushed the overall COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria to 2,552.

Lagos death toll increased to 645.

In Sunday’s infections, Lagos also led with 185 cases, Abia and Oyo, 38 cases each, among others.

The centre said: “On the 5th of September 2021, 459 new confirmed cases and 30 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 195,511 cases have been confirmed, 184,529 cases have been discharged and 2,552 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

Active cases also declined to 8,429.

See Sunday’s figures below:

Lagos-185
Abia-38
Oyo-38
Akwa Ibom-33
Cross River-33
Osun-24
Ekiti-23
Benue-15
Kwara-14
Kano-12
Delta-10
FCT-10
Edo-9
Kaduna-5
Ogun-3
Kastina-2
Nasarawa-2
Rivers-2
Bayelsa-1
195,511 confirmed
184,529 discharged
2,552 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Dangote Fertilizer donates classrooms, other facilities to Lagos community

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To meet the yearnings of its host communities’ quest for quality education by way of provision of teaching materials and a conducive environment, Dangote Fertilizer Limited (DFL) has constructed and handed over to the Lagos State Basic Education Board (SUBEB), a multimillion naira modern block of classroom and other infrasructures. The donation of the school, […]
News

Fuel, tariff hike: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.   PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians.   Secondus told President […]
News Top Stories

APC, PDP battle to unseat APGA in Anambra

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

The political terrain in Anambra State came alive yesterday following the conduct of the gubernatorial primaries of the two rival political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).   These two parties are pulling all stops to nominate candidates that have the capacity to unseat the candidate of the All […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica