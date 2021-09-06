Nigeria records 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 23 in Lagos

Nigeria has reported 30 more COVID-19 deaths, with new cases dropping on Sunday, according to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC, Nigeria posted 459 new cases, a drop from the 964 cases posted the previous day.

Lagos topped the grim chart with 23 deaths while the remaining seven deaths were from other states.

But the Centre was quick to add that the rise in deaths was as a result of the 23 deaths captured as backlog from Lagos on September 3, 2021.

This has pushed the overall COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria to 2,552.

Lagos death toll increased to 645.

In Sunday’s infections, Lagos also led with 185 cases, Abia and Oyo, 38 cases each, among others.

The centre said: “On the 5th of September 2021, 459 new confirmed cases and 30 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 195,511 cases have been confirmed, 184,529 cases have been discharged and 2,552 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

Active cases also declined to 8,429.

See Sunday’s figures below:

Lagos-185

Abia-38

Oyo-38

Akwa Ibom-33

Cross River-33

Osun-24

Ekiti-23

Benue-15

Kwara-14

Kano-12

Delta-10

FCT-10

Edo-9

Kaduna-5

Ogun-3

Kastina-2

Nasarawa-2

Rivers-2

Bayelsa-1

195,511 confirmed

184,529 discharged

2,552 deaths

Like this: Like Loading...