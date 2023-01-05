Nigeria records 35 new COVID-19 cases in one week

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that Nigeria has recorded 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases within a period of seven days. According to information on the NCDC website, the COVID-19 cases reported in four states of the federation were recorded from December 24 to 30, 2022. The 35 new cases are reported from four states- the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) (22), Lagos (10), Delta (two) and Plateau (one). “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations cen-tre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” according to NCDC.

To date, 266,450 COVID- 19 cases have been confirmed, 259,841 cases have been discharged and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT. While reacting to the upsurge of COVID-19 infections in other parts of the world, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa said the NCDCled COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring COVID-19 trends in China, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, India, and other countries with a high volume of traffic to and from Nigeria.

“This includes the resurgence of COVID-19 in China following the relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy, as well as significantly increased COVID-19 cases, admissions, and deaths in the UK and the USA over the past weeks driven in part by the usual winter exacerbations of respiratory illnesses.” However, Adetifa noted that the most important action for Nigerians to take is to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the vaccine is the most important intervention for preventing severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.

