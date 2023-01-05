News

Nigeria records 35 new COVID-19 cases in one week

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that Nigeria has recorded 35 new confirmed COVID-19 cases within a period of seven days. According to information on the NCDC website, the COVID-19 cases reported in four states of the federation were recorded from December 24 to 30, 2022. The 35 new cases are reported from four states- the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) (22), Lagos (10), Delta (two) and Plateau (one). “A multi-sectoral national emergency operations cen-tre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” according to NCDC.

To date, 266,450 COVID- 19 cases have been confirmed, 259,841 cases have been discharged and 3,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the FCT. While reacting to the upsurge of COVID-19 infections in other parts of the world, the Director General of NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa said the NCDCled COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is monitoring COVID-19 trends in China, the United States of America (USA), the United Kingdom (UK), South Africa, India, and other countries with a high volume of traffic to and from Nigeria.

“This includes the resurgence of COVID-19 in China following the relaxation of the country’s zero-COVID policy, as well as significantly increased COVID-19 cases, admissions, and deaths in the UK and the USA over the past weeks driven in part by the usual winter exacerbations of respiratory illnesses.” However, Adetifa noted that the most important action for Nigerians to take is to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as the vaccine is the most important intervention for preventing severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Customs to impound unverified private jets

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

*Only 6 owners respond to invitation The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would impound and detain private jets whose documents were not verified before July 6, 2021. Two weeks into the 30-day verification period, NCS complained that only six owners of the private aircraft had responded to the invitation, necessitating the update […]
News

FG: Secret ownership of stolen funds undermining Africa

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Federal Government has expressed serious concerns over secret corporate ownership of looted public funds from Nigeria and other African countries by the international community, saying the development was largely responsible for the continent’s underdevelopment.   It noted that such beneficial ownership by international jurisdictions, left devastating effect on the economies of African nations.   […]
News

Nigeria ranks 6th in world’s crypto adoption index

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Nigeria has been ranked sixth on a list of top 20 countries globally with the highest grassroots crypto adoption. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned people who invest in cryptocurrencies; saying such currencies are not accepted as legal tender in Nigeria. In the 2021 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index report on Tuesday, the report […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica