Nigeria records 373 new cases of COVID-19, total now 48,116

Nigeria now has 48, 116 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 373 new cases recorded on Thursday night
According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 34, 309 patients have now been discharged, with 966 patients losing their lives to the coronavirus.
The tweet revealed that Lagos State had the highest number of infections on Thursday night with 69 cases, with Osun State following with 41 cases.
BREAKDOWN
*373 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-69
Osun-41
Kaduna-40
Oyo-40
FCT-35
Plateau-22
Rivers-19
Kano-17
Ondo-17
Ogun-15
Abia-14
Gombe-12
Imo-9
Enugu-7
Kwara-6
Delta-5
Niger-2
Borno-1
Bauchi-1
Nasarawa-1
*48,116 confirmed
34,309 discharged
966 deaths

