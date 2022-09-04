Nigeria records 48 new monkeypox cases in one week – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said Nigeria recorded 48 additional cases of monkeypox between August 8 and 14. According to information posted on its website on Saturday, the 48 cases were recorded in 16 states.

It stated that Lagos State topped the list of new infections with 15 cases, while Abia and Ogun recorded five cases each. Benue, Edo, Rivers and the FCT had three cases each; Bayelsa and Ondo had two cases each, while Cross River, Anambra, Gombe, Imo, Katsina, Oyo and Osun recorded one case each.

The latest infections raised the number of cases in Nigeria since the beginning of the year to 220, the NCDC stated, adding that the infections were recorded in 29 states. It stated also that of the 220 infections, males accounted for 144 cases, while females accounted for 76 others.

It added that four monkeypox deaths had so far been recorded in four states – Delta, Lagos, Ondo and Akwa Ibom. Monkeypox has killed a total of 12 persons in Nigeria since September 2017, the NCDC stated. Since the re-emergence of monkeypox in September 2017, 1,042 suspected cases have been reported in 35 states in Nigeria.

The on-going outbreak of monkeypox, a viral disease, was confirmed in May 2022. The initial cluster of cases was found in the United Kingdom (UK).

