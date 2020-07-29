News

Nigeria records 624 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states

…Lagos discharges 51 Nigerians, 11 foreigners

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), on Tuesday announced 624 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states in the nation, with Lagos topping the chart with 212 of them.
By the latest figures, Lagos is way ahead of reportes cases with 14, 848, with the FCT a distant second with a total of 3560 cases.
Oyo State is presently third with 2668 confirmed cases.
However, the total number of confirmed  COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now put at 41,804 cases, with 18,764 discharged so far and 868 deaths.
Of the new figures released Tuesday night, after Lagos came Oyo with 69 cases and Niger with 49 cases to place third.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced the recovery and discharge of 62 coronavirus patients, comprising of 51 Nigerians and 11 foreign nationals.
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.
”Good people of Lagos, today, 62 #COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females and 43 males including 11 foreign nationals, were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
”The patients; 22 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); 7 from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 2 from Gbagada, 4 from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.
”Remember, #COVID19 spreads faster in crowded places. Avoid crowded places, open up your windows and meet people in open places.
”Maintain physical distancing even if you #MaskUp, #take responsibility for a COVID-19 free Lagos, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you! Let’s stay safe!,” he said.
BREAKDOWN
624 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-212
Oyo-69
Niger-49
Kano-37
Osun-37
FCT-35
Plateau-34
Gombe-33
Edo-28
Enugu-28
Ebonyi-17
Delta-10
Katsina-9
Ogun-8
Rivers-7
Ondo-5
Kaduna-4
Nasarawa-2
*41,804 confirmed
18,764 discharged
868 deaths

