Top Stories

Nigeria records 624 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…Lagos discharges 51 Nigerians, 11 foreigners

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC), on Tuesday announced 624 new COVID-19 cases in 18 states in the nation, with Lagos topping the chart with 212 of them.
By the latest figures, Lagos is way ahead of reportes cases with 14, 848, with the FCT a distant second with a total of 3560 cases.
Oyo State is presently third with 2668 confirmed cases.
However, the total number of confirmed  COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now put at 41,804 cases, with 18,764 discharged so far and 868 deaths.
Of the new figures released Tuesday night, after Lagos came Oyo with 69 cases and Niger with 49 cases to place third.
Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government on Tuesday announced the recovery and discharge of 62 coronavirus patients, comprising of 51 Nigerians and 11 foreign nationals.
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said in a statement that the patients were discharged after testing negative twice to the disease.
”Good people of Lagos, today, 62 #COVID19Lagos patients; 19 females and 43 males including 11 foreign nationals, were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.
”The patients; 22 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); 7 from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 2 from Gbagada, 4 from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.
”Remember, #COVID19 spreads faster in crowded places. Avoid crowded places, open up your windows and meet people in open places.
”Maintain physical distancing even if you #MaskUp, #take responsibility for a COVID-19 free Lagos, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you! Let’s stay safe!,” he said.
BREAKDOWN
624 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-212
Oyo-69
Niger-49
Kano-37
Osun-37
FCT-35
Plateau-34
Gombe-33
Edo-28
Enugu-28
Ebonyi-17
Delta-10
Katsina-9
Ogun-8
Rivers-7
Ondo-5
Kaduna-4
Nasarawa-2
*41,804 confirmed
18,764 discharged
868 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

FG: Brace for rise in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Thursday urged Nigerians to brace up for an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases as a result of the easing of the lockdown nationwide. He said that more cases of the virus are expected, especially as a result of the lifting of the ban […]
News Top Stories

Domestic flights not feasible on June 21st –FG

Posted on Author Wole Shadare and Regina Otokpa

Minister mulls June ending for airport operations The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has said that the June 21 earlier fixed for the resumption of domestic flights in the country was no longer feasible. It said there is more work to be done before the aviation sector resumes. The PTF had earlier given the […]
Top Stories

Report: EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, suspended

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ibrahim Magu, the embattled chairman of Economic and Financial crimes commission (EFCC), has been suspended. It was learnt on Tuesday afternoon that the Presidency has suspended Magu from heading the anti-corruption agency. According to a report on the BBC Hausa Service, Magu’s suspension is coming a day after he was grilled by an inter-agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: