Nigeria records 648 new cases, total exceeds 41,000

as PTF extends Phase 2 lockdown

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday, announced 648 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the West African nation to 41,180.

Two deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 860.

According to the NCDC, out of a total of 41,180 infected persons so far, 18,203 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC in a post on its microsite said the new cases were reported in 21 states: “Lagos-180 Plateau-148 FCT-44 Ondo-42 Kwara-38 Rivers-32 Oyo-29 Kaduna-21 Osun-20 Edo-17 Ogun-17 Ekiti-11 Kano-9 Benue-9 Delta-9 Abia-9 Niger-7 Gombe-3 Borno-1 Bauchi-1 Imo-1”.

The latest update came hours after the Federal Government added an additional one week to the current phase of eased lockdown due to the Sallah celebrations.

Nigeria’s federal authorities have continued to announce regulations across the country even though many state governments have not been complying with the national response strategy of the NCDC.

Nigeria is Africa’s third most impacted country behind only South Africa and Egypt. The federal and state governments are working to increase testing as authorities stress that cases definitely far exceed the current tally.

In the month of June alone, Nigeria’s coronavirus cases grew by over 15,500 cases.

Over 250,000 people have been tested for the virus in a country of over 200 million people.

On April 28, government announced its target of testing at least two million people within the next three months. That target has not been met

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the Phase 2 lockdown by one week from the initial one month extension.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF COVID-19, Boss Mustpha, revealed this at the daily briefing of the body on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha said: “The PTF has continued to evaluate the developments as well as the level of compliance nationwide.

“(It) has regrettably come to the inevitable conclusion that majority of Nigerians irrespective of status, creed and level of education continue to live in denial on the virulent nature of the virus and consistently breach the guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures put in place.

“We informed you two weeks ago that the process of submitting the 6th Interim Report and recommendations for next steps had commenced.

“The PTF has reached advanced stages of the process. It has also considered that due to the upcoming Sallah (Eid El-Kabir) festivities, which coincides with the expiration of the current phase, it would be prudent to extend by one week, from 29th July, 2020 till Thursday 6th August, 2020.

“It has accordingly secured permission to retain the existing guidelines till that date.”

Mustapha further called on Muslims and all Nigerians to observe all measures put in place to reduce the curve of the pandemic.

He said: “We note with delight, the increasing number of states that have shelved activities during the Eid-el-kabir and we still urge others yet to do so, to follow suit.

“WHO has also issued Safe Eid practices in the context of COVID-19 and I urge us all to access and disseminate. The National coordinator will also elaborate on this.

“Similarly, the PTF appreciates the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), who has always been a great champion in the fight against the pandemic, for advising Muslims to avoid massive gatherings at Eid grounds and pray at Area Mosques under prescribed protocols.”

BREAKDOWN

648 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-180

Plateau-148

FCT-44

Ondo-42

Kwara-38

Rivers-32

Oyo-29

Kaduna-21

Osun-20

Edo-17

Ogun-17

Ekiti-11

Kano-9

Benue-9

Delta-9

Abia-9

Niger-7

Gombe-3

Borno-1

Bauchi-1

Imo-1

*41,180 confirmed

18,203 discharged

860 deaths

