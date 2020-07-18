Nigeria records 653 new cases of COVID-19

News

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced the confirmation of 653 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, July 18.
The 653 new cases were reported as follows: Lagos-115, Kwara-85, Enugu-80, FCT-78, Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross River-1, Yobe-1, Borno-1 and Zamfara-1.
Till date, 36,107 cases have been confirmed, 14,938 cases have been discharged and 778 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the NCDC reported on its #COVID19Nigeria website.

