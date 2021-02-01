News

Nigeria records 685 new coronavirus infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242.
The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle late Sunday.
Newsmen report that the number of cases recorded on Sunday is the least the NCDC has reported in the past four weeks after confirming 576 cases on Jan. 2, 2021.
The latest update takes the country’s infection tally to 131,242, the sixth-highest in Africa behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, and South Africa.
The agency sadly announced eight coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s number of deaths to 1.586.
It stated that the new cases were reported across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT.
NCDC said that Lagos state recorded the highest number of the new cases with 355 infections, while Kaduna, Nasarawa and Kano confirmed 58, 46 and 40 new cases respectively.
Amongst other states with new cases were Akwa-Ibom-33, Katsina-26, Ogun-25, Osun-21, Rivers-16, Edo-15, Oyo-13, Ondo-12, Borno-11, Ekiti-nine, Kebbi-three and Plateau-two.
The centre, however, said that the number of recoveries currently stands at 104,989, with additional 1,277 patients discharged across the country in the past 24 hours.
It added that 901 and 123 community recoveries managed in line with COVID－19 guidelines were recorded in Lagos and Plateau states respectively.
The public health agency noted that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.
NAN, recalls that the country has so far tested 1,302,410 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded on Feb. 27, 2020 in the country.
BREAKDOWN
685 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-355
Kaduna-58
Nasarawa-46
Kano-40
Akwa Ibom-33
Katsina-26
Ogun-25
Osun-21
Rivers-16
Edo-15
Oyo-13
Ondo-12
Borno-11
Ekiti-9
Kebbi-3
Plateau-2
*131,242 confirmed
104,989 discharged
1,586 deaths

