Nigeria records 70.82% Internet penetration in 17 years

Internet penetration rate in Nigeria is higher than the West Africa regional average of 42 per cent

Internet penetration in Nigeria has grown from a paltry three per cent in 2004 to 73.82 per cent as of September, 2021, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed.

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, hinted that broadband penetration also increased from less than 10 per cent in 2015 to 40.01 per cent in September, 2021. He said the country is targeting 5G network to push its broadband penetration when it is deployed in August their year.

He said: “Nigeria has an estimated population of 214 million with an average growth rate of 2.6 per cent annually, approximately 76.46 per cent of the population is under the age of 35. In line with these demographic changes, Internet penetration grew from three per cent in 2004 to 73.82 per cent as of September, 2021 and broadband penetration increased from less than 10 per cent in 2015 to 40.01 per cent in September, 2021.

“The potential for expansion is a great opportunity for 5G deployment as operators are certain of recouping their investment.”

Mobile phones accounted for the largest percentage of Internet penetration. About 50 per cent of Nigeria’s population is using the Internet and around 90 per cent of the total population have mobile phones. This is according to the Digital 2021: Nigeria report from DataReportal.

The report said that as of January 2021, Nigeria had a population of 208.8 million and about 104.4 million were Internet users, giving a mobile penetration rate of 50 per cent. Of those, 93.3 per cent accessed the Internet via a mobile phone. DataReportal revealed that the number of Internet users in Nigeria increased by 19 million or 22 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

Nigeria’s penetration rate was said to be higher than the West Africa regional average of 42 per cent. There were 187.9 million mobile connections in Nigeria in January 2021. The number of mobile connections in the country also increased by 17 million or 10 per cent between January 2020 and January 2021. In West Africa there is a 96 per cent mobile penetration rate, while Southern Africa’s rate is 163 per cent and East Africa is just 62 per cent.

However, researchers did pointed out that many Nigerians have more than one mobile connection, so, penetration numbers may look higher than they really are. Also, many of those phones are feature phones that may not be Internet enabled, which is why the Internet penetration numbers are lower.

It was also reported that in Nigeria, 99.5 per cent of the population aged between 16 and 64, own a mobile phone with 99.2 per cent owning a smartphone and 14.6 per cent owning a feature phone. Just over 54 per cent of the population have a laptop or desktop computer and 13.8 per cent have a tablet.

Over 70 per cent of internet traffic in Nigeria is generated by mobile devices. However, experts said this might indicate a lack of adequate equip-ment to fully use the internet. The largest internet service provider in Nigeria, Spectranet, is an Indian company, which accounts for almost 250 thousand active users in the country.

In mobile internet, Nigeria’s main operator is MTN, a South-African company, with over 60 million internet subscribers in Nigeria. Some other leading players in mobile internet are Globacom, a Lagos-based company, 9mobile from Nigeria and the Indian network provider, Airtel. In terms of prices, Nigeria is 58th in a list of 228 countries worldwide, placed from the cheapest to the most expensive for mobile data.

When compared regionally, Nigeria ranks among the nations with lower costs for mobile data in Africa. Speaking on Thursday in Lagos, Danbatta said government, through NCC, would intesify effort to drive internet penetration in the country with the right policy.

“The Commission is leveraging the support of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to implement the policy and we will continue to collaborate with stakeholders across sectors to ensure faster deployment of 5G services to further accelerate the growth of Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure.”

