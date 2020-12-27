News

Nigeria records 829 new COVID-19 infections

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 829 new coronavirus infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The agency announced the fresh infections in its update for December 26, 2020.
The new cases represented a slight increase over the past 24 hours — 712 cases were confirmed on December 25.
Lagos was top of the list with 296 new positive samples, followed by FCT with 291, and Kaduna with 79.
The NCDC also confirmed 256 patients discharged on Saturday, which included “113 community recoveries in Lagos State and 92 community recoveries in Kaduna State managed in line with guidelines”.
With the new figures, Nigeria has confirmed over 5,500 cases in the past one week, but 2,711 recoveries were also recorded within the same period.
One person was confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday, and the toll has now increased to 1,247 fatalities.
With the country’s current total of 11,834 active cases, FCT has the highest figure with 4,092 infections, followed by Lagos with 3,277.
Meanwhile, Kogi which has tested less than 1,000 samples, according to the latest NCDC situation report, currently has no confirmed positive case.
Out of 83,576 COVID-19 cases now confirmed across the country, 70,495 people have been discharged.
BREAKDOWN
829 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-296
FCT-291
Kaduna-79
Rivers-40
Kano-35
Nasarawa-25
Bauchi-19
Benue-8
Borno-7
Edo-7
Oyo-7
Sokoto-7
Cross River-3
Ogun-2
*83,576 confirmed
70,495 discharged
1,247 deaths

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

IGP: #EndSARS carnage fueled by fake news

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

With the magnitude of violence witnessed during the #EndSARS saga, which was experienced in many parts of the country, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has stated that the carnage was aided by the spread of fake news on social media. According to Adamu, who stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital during […]
News Top Stories

Economic sabotage: Military destroys over 1m litres of illegally refined AGO

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

operations against economic sabotage in the South South, has resulted in the immobilisation of a total of 1, 052, 300 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO). The operations that facilitated the discovery and subsequent destruction, were conducted between 10 and 17 September. Coordinate, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj-Gen. John Enenche, who made the […]
News

Wike to FG: Executive Order 10 will destroy states’ criminal justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Federal Government not to implement the Executive Order 10, stressing that it will go a long way in destroying the criminal justice system in states.   The governor, who gave the warning in his keynote address at the third Annual Nigerian Criminal Law Review Conference, organised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: