Nigeria records 93 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Nigeria on Sunday recorded a total of 93 deaths from COVID-19 complications, the highest thus far since the inception of the virus in the country on February 27, 2021. Statistics from the official website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), also noted that 362 new cases were recorded on the same day.

 

The website states: “On the 29th of August 2021, 362 new confirmed cases and 93 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 191345 cases have been confirmed, 178283 cases have been discharged and 2454 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

 

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Lagos as at August 29 topped with 604 deaths followed by Edo State with 195, FCT with 175, Oyo State has recorded 162 deaths while Rivers State had 127 deaths.

 

The statistics by the cen-  tre also disclosed that Lagos topped the list of daily infections with 200 out of the 362 new infections recorded across 14 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), adding that the new cases includes a backlog of cases reported for Delta State from August 26 to August 28, 2021.

 

With the current infection toll at 191,345 cases, the NCDC website shows that Lagos State as on Sunday, registered the highest cases, Oyo State, which is also in the South-west recorded 33 cases to rank the second on the chart, closely followed by Kwara State with 30 cases.

 

Akwa Ibom ranked fourth with 24 cases, while Ogun State recorded 17 to take the fifth slot, followed by Delta and Ekiti states reported 15 cases each, Plateau and Rivers states recorded seven cases each.

 

The chart showed two South-South states, Delta state and Edo State closely followed each other, with 20 and 18 cases, while Enugu in the South-East recorded 15 cases.

The FCT recorded five new cases, followed by Anambra and Edo States recorded three cases each, while the trio of Bayelsa, Kaduna and Kano states recorded one each.

 

Meanwhile, Lagos State yesterday resumed the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

 

The Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo said this in a statement in Lagos. He added that the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine would hold across the 88 vaccination sites used during the first phase of the vaccination exercise.

 

According to him, the vaccination will last for 20 days, from August 30 to September 24 and only people who had received the first jab of the vaccine during the first phase of the AstraZeneca vaccination are eligible for the exercise.

