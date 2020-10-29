News

Nigeria records four more deaths from coronavirus

Four more people in Nigeria died from coronavirus complications, on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the virus to 1,139, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said.
Nigeria’s COVID-19 case count also increased by 147 to reach 62,371, keeping it fifth on the list of African countries hit hardest by the virus, behind Ethiopia, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.
Nigeria has been reporting cases below 300 for at least three months.
Of the over 62,000 cases, about 58,095 persons have been discharged from hospitals after treatment while a little over 3,000 active cases remain in the country.
But despite the decline, authorities have cautioned against relenting. There is a possibility of an even more devastating second wave of coronavirus, the NCDC had warned.
With 82 new infections on Wednesday, more than half of the daily tally, Lagos further stretched its lead on the number of infections to over 21,000, about a third of the country’s total.
Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and the second most impacted with a total of almost 6, 000 cases, also came second on Thursday with 20 infections.
Currently, Nigeria has tested over 600,000 of its 200 million population.
BREAKDOWN
147 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-82
FCT-20
Rivers-9
Kaduna-8
Plateau-8
Benue-5
Edo-3
Kano-3
Nasarawa-3
Taraba-3
Ogun-2
Bauchi-1
*62,371 confirmed
58,095 discharged
1,139 deaths

