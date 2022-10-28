Nigeria records highest deaths -1,460 – from snakebite in sub-Saharan Africa

A recent study led by a team of scientists from the James Cook University in Queensland, Australia, has found that Nigeria recorded the highest number of deaths, 1,460 from snake bite in the sub-Saharan Africa region in 2019. The study is published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. According to the study, over 63,000 people died globally from snakebites in 2019, largely due to lack of proper antidotes in rural areas. The vast majority of these deaths were in India (51,000), with only two deaths being recorded in Australia.

These findings suggest that World Health Organisation (WHO)’s target to halve snakebite deaths by 2030 will most likely not be met. Unfortunately, the researchers predict that the number of snakebite deaths is expected to rise globally to over 68,000 by 2050, mostly due to population increases. “We predict that mortality will continue to decline, but not sufficiently to meet WHO targets. “Improved data collection should be prioritised to help target interventions, improve burden estimation and monitor progress,” the scientists concluded.

“Interventions to ensure faster antivenom delivery must be combined with preventive strategies such as increased education and strengthening of the rural health system,” said study leadauthorRichardFranklin, a professor of Public Health at James Cook University.”

