News

Nigeria records highest deaths -1,460 – from snakebite in sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A recent study led by a team of scientists from the James Cook University in Queensland, Australia, has found that Nigeria recorded the highest number of deaths, 1,460 from snake bite in the sub-Saharan Africa region in 2019. The study is published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. According to the study, over 63,000 people died globally from snakebites in 2019, largely due to lack of proper antidotes in rural areas. The vast majority of these deaths were in India (51,000), with only two deaths being recorded in Australia.

These findings suggest that World Health Organisation (WHO)’s target to halve snakebite deaths by 2030 will most likely not be met. Unfortunately, the researchers predict that the number of snakebite deaths is expected to rise globally to over 68,000 by 2050, mostly due to population increases. “We predict that mortality will continue to decline, but not sufficiently to meet WHO targets. “Improved data collection should be prioritised to help target interventions, improve burden estimation and monitor progress,” the scientists concluded.

“Interventions to ensure faster antivenom delivery must be combined with preventive strategies such as increased education and strengthening of the rural health system,” said study leadauthorRichardFranklin, a professor of Public Health at James Cook University.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara APC crisis: Stakeholders meeting ends in stalemate

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The meeting of the Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders held at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday to resolve the crisis in the state party ended in a stalemate, just as the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed declined […]
News

Ekpaomaka Ikwo: One slaughter too many

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

There is anger, sorrow and fear in Ekpaomaka, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following the invasion of the House of the Council Chairman, Chief Steve Orogwu by gunmen and killing his 75-yearold elder brother and two of his sons. The gunmen also killed a security guard in the house and burnt down the […]
News

Pompeo: Economic clout makes China tougher challenge for US than Soviet Union was

Posted on Author Our Reporters

China’s global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday. Pompeo called on countries around Europe to rally against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica