Nigeria records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in one week

*As NCDC confirms 603 new cases

Nigeria recorded its lowest daily fatality toll in one week with six persons confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Saturday.
A total of 634 deaths have now been recorded in the country, with 76 lives lost to COVID-19 in the past seven days.
The daily count of new infections recorded another increase on Saturday with 603 new cases confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), compared to 454 cases on Friday.
A total of 28,167 confirmed cases have now been recorded in 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT), out of which 11,462 people have recovered.
Lagos crossed the 11,000 mark on Saturday with 135 new cases, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 11,045.
However, while Lagos still has the highest number of recoveries with 1,653 patients discharged, it has recorded the most deaths with 132 fatalities.
Kano has the second highest figure of recoveries and appears to be the only state with more than 1,000 confirmed cases that has discharged almost as many as its total number of infected patients.
Since recording its first case in April 2020, out of the state’s total of 1,264 confirmed cases, 1,024 people have recovered but 52 deaths have been recorded.
Although still a long way from the two-million mark set by the NCDC, Nigeria is close to crossing more than 150,000 samples with 148,188 people tested as of July 3, 2020.
BREAKDOWN
*603 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;*
Lagos-135
Edo-87
FCT-73
Rivers-67
Delta-62
Ogun-47
Kaduna-20
Plateau-19
Osun-17
Ondo-16
Enugu-15
Oyo-15
Borno-13
Niger-6
Nasarawa-4
Kebbi-3
Kano-2
Sokoto-1
Abia-1
*28,167 confirmed
11,462 discharged
634 deaths

