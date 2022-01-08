Nigeria records more COVID-19 deaths, 791 cases in 14 states, FCT

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) says about four Nigerians died in the last 24 hours following complications from the COVID-19 disease.

The health agency made this known in an update on its verified Facebook page on Saturday morning.

According to the update, the country has recorded 791 more cases of the disease in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The development has brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 246,195 with 3,066 deaths while over 217,509 have been treated and recovered from the disease.

The update reads, “791 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:

Lagos-523

FCT-84

Oyo-48

Ondo-35

Kano-22

Borno-16

Delta-15

Edo-15

Ogun-9

Jigawa-7

Bauchi-6

Plateau-5

Rivers-4

Bayelsa-2

*246,195 confirmed

*217,509 discharged

*3,066 deaths

