Nigeria records more deaths as NCDC reports 1585 new COVID-19 infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 1585 new COVID-19 infections in the country.
NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter account on Saturday night.
The health agency reported that the country sadly recorded eight additional deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the overall total in the nation since the start of the pandemic to 1,350.
It added that the new infections were recorded from 25 States and the Federal Capital Territory, in the last 24 hours.
BREAKDOWN
1585 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria:
Lagos-573
FCT-182
Plateau-162
Gombe-81
Oyo-75
Rivers-68
Sokoto-58
Ondo-55
Ogun-42
Nasarawa-40
Akwa Ibom-36
Edo-31
Kaduna-27
Anambra-22
Delta-19
Kano-17
Osun-17
Ebonyi-16
Katsina-14
Niger-14
Bayelsa-9
EKiti-8
Borno-7
Jigawa-5
Abia-4
Bauchi-3
*99,063 confirmed
79,417 discharged
1,350 deaths

