Nigeria records N1.25trn annual capital flight on overseas aircraft repair

Lack of functional aircraft maintenance facilities otherwise known as Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) has cost Nigeria $2.5 billion (about N1.25 trillion) in MRO investments in neighbouring countries like Ethiopia, Morocco, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and other nations with advanced maintenance facilities.

This revelation was made yesterday by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu at the first ever National Aviation Conference holding in Abuja with theme, “Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for safe, secured profitable air transport” in Abuja, Having such investments here in Nigeria according to Yadudu would have cre- ated more employment opportunities for Nigerians, revenue generation and training of technical personnel for maintenance of aircraft.

About five years ago, it was projected that Nigerian airlines spend about $2 billion overseas on aircraft maintenance.

But with increased fleet that amount has risen to a projected $3 billion in 2022. Experts consider this as a huge capital flight from Nigeria. Instability of the naira in relation to its value against other major currencies has been a protracted problem that is getting worse as the nation’s economy plummets.

Not having major Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria has forced the airlines to be at the mercy of such facilities at other parts of the world.

