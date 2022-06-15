News

Nigeria records N1.25trn annual capital flight on overseas aircraft repair

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Lack of functional aircraft maintenance facilities otherwise known as Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO) has cost Nigeria $2.5 billion (about N1.25 trillion) in MRO investments in neighbouring countries like Ethiopia, Morocco, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, South Africa and other nations with advanced maintenance facilities.

 

 

This revelation was made yesterday by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu at the first ever National Aviation Conference holding in Abuja with theme, “Advancing the frontiers of possibilities for safe, secured profitable air transport” in Abuja, Having such investments here in Nigeria according to Yadudu would have cre- ated more employment opportunities for Nigerians, revenue generation and training of technical personnel for maintenance of aircraft.

About five years ago, it was projected that Nigerian airlines spend about $2 billion overseas on aircraft maintenance.

 

But with increased fleet that amount has risen to a projected $3 billion in 2022. Experts consider this as a huge capital flight from Nigeria. Instability of the naira in relation to its value against other major currencies has been a protracted problem that is getting worse as the nation’s economy plummets.

 

Not having major Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria has forced the airlines to be at the mercy of such facilities at other parts of the world.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: B’Haram/ISWAP release pictures of kidnapped soldiers, Yobe protocol officers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The terrorist group Boko Haram/ISWAP has released photos of the two soldiers and a Yobe Liaison Officer they kidnapped on Saturday along the Damaturu-Maiduguri highway. The abductees’ identity cards were also released by the militants. Two of the ID cards on exhibit belong to Mai Lalle, one belongs to Mustapha, and the other belongs […]
News Top Stories

CBN to NESG: We embark on extraordinary measures to stabilise economy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed allegations by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), which questioned some of the measures taken by the apex bank to address the devastating impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the nation’s economy.   The apex bank stated that it embarked on extraordinary measures in order to […]
News Top Stories

2023: Ohanaeze has failed to unify Ndigbo– OYC insists

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…rejects zoning of presidency to S’East Igbos   A faction of the youth wing of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), yesterday lamented the inability of the parent body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to unify the Igbo nation, stating that the development was a bad omen for the South-East geo-political in its bid to reclaim the Presidency in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica