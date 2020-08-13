Nigeria records no COVID-19 death in last 24 hours as NCDC confirms 453 new cases

For the first time in close to three months, Nigeria recorded zero COVID-19 death.

The last time the country recorded no coronavirus-related death in its daily count was May 23, 2020.

At the time, out of a total of 7,526 confirmed cases, the number of recoveries stood at 2,174, while 221 deaths were recorded.

By June 12, the fatality figure had increased to 399 out of 15,181 confirmed cases, with 4,891 recoveries recorded.

But four weeks after, the figure of fatalities had almost doubled as 740 people had died of COVID-19 complications out of 32,558 infections across the country; the number of discharged patients also almost tripled with a total of 13,447 recoveries recorded as of July 12, 2020.

As of August 12, the total figure of deaths stands at 956.

However, 453 new cases of the virus were confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the update for Wednesday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the breakdown given, Lagos had the highest figure of new infections with 113 cases, followed by FCT with 72 and Plateau with 59.

With 334 new recoveries, the number of discharged patients has now increased from 33,609 to 33,943.

BREAKDOWN

*453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-113

FCT-72

Plateau-59

Enugu-55

Kaduna-38

Ondo-32

Osun-26

Ebonyi-20

Ogun-9

Delta-8

Borno-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Oyo-5

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Ekiti-1

*47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths

