Nigeria records no COVID-19 death in last 24 hours as NCDC confirms 453 new cases

For the first time in several months, no state in Nigeria has recorded death from COVID-19 related complications in 24 hours.

The national death toll remains at 956 according to the latest on the viruse released Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the NCDC 453 new infections have been recorded in 16 states bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 47,743.

A total of 334 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in last 24 hours with the total number of successfully treated cases now 33,943.

*453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-113

FCT-72

Plateau-59

Enugu-55

Kaduna-38

Ondo-32

Osun-26

Ebonyi-20

Ogun-9

Delta-8

Borno-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Oyo-5

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Ekiti-1

*47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths

