Nigeria records no new COVID-19 death for second time in a week

The fight against coronavirus in Nigeria appears to be yielding the desired result as authorities step up efforts to curb the spread of the disease.
As the vaccination exercise rolls out in various states, the country recorded no new death from the disease for the second time in a week.
This comes four days after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said no new fatality was reported.
In an early-morning tweet on Friday, the agency stated that the total number of deaths from the pandemic was 2,027, since Nigeria reported its first case in late February 2020.
It, however, noted that 137 new cases were reported on Thursday from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Of the new infections reported, Lagos had 41, Imo reported 20, Ogun confirmed 14, FCT recorded 10, Kebbi reported 11, and Rivers had 10 more cases.
BREAKDOWN
135 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-41
Imo-20
Ogun-14
FCT-10
Kebbi-11
Rivers-10
Akwa Ibom-8
Plateau-4
Ebonyi-3
Kaduna-3
Kano-3
Osun-3
Oyo-2
Ekiti-1
Gombe-1
Nasarawa-1
*161,409 confirmed
146,890 discharged
2,027 deaths

