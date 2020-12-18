Top Stories

Nigeria records over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

After more than nine months since the country confirmed its first case of COVID-19, Nigeria crossed the 1,000 mark on its daily count of infections on Thursday.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,145 new COVID-19 cases across 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in its update for December 17, 2020.
Nigeria confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on February 27, 2020.
Lagos was top of the list on Thursday with 459 new positive samples, followed by FCT with 175, and Kaduna with 138.
With the new cases, the country’s total number of confirmed cases has now exceeded 76,000.
While the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 says there are indications that the country is experiencing its second wave of infections, the Thursday new daily record comes 24 hours after the country confirmed its previous highest number of cases with 930 positive samples.
One person was confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Thursday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,201.
However, 335 people were discharged on Thursday, increasing the current total recovery count to 67,110.
A total of 76,207 cases have now been confirmed across 36 states and the FCT.
BREAKDOWN
1,145 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: Lagos-459
FCT-145
Kaduna-138
Plateau-80
Katsina-70
Gombe-52
Niger-31
Kano-23
Bayelsa-21
Bauchi-18
Ondo-18
Rivers-17
Ogun-12
Oyo-12
Edo-8
Nasarawa-8
Ebonyi-7
Osun-6
Ekiti-5
Kebbi-5
Borno-4
Jigawa-3
Akwa Ibom-2
Anambra-1
*76, 207 confirmed
67,110 discharged
1,201 deaths

