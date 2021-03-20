Sports

…Nigeria replace Umar with Iwuala

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed international forward Anayo Iwuala as the replacement for Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar, for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Almeria revealed the centre-forward will not be allowed to honour the invitation, explaining the necessary COVID-19 protocol to enable him to play for the Super Eagles has not been followed.

”Due to the pandemic crisis that we are experiencing and thoroughly evaluating all the impacts, we believe that the sanitary, security or bureaucratic conditions are not met, so that our player Sadiq Umar presents himself to the call-up of the Nigerian national team,” read a statement from the club. However, the NFF on Friday via its social media handle quickly announced Enyimba international forward as his replacement.

Iwuala recently proved his mettle with the People’s Elephants both in the continent and on the domestic scene with his mesmerizing skills. The Super Eagles will take on Squirrels at Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto Novo on March 27 before facing the Crocodiles three days later at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

