Nigeria restores air links with UAE, Air Peace to fly three times to Dubai

The Federal Government has lifted travel restrictions between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and approved the immediate reinstatement of Emirates flights to Nigeria. With this approval, Air Peace is also at liberty to resume operations in Dubai.

There are indications that Air Peace will operate three flights out of seven granted it by the UAE authorities. The reinstatement followed the review and acceptance of the safety decision as released by the United Arab Emirates Aviation Authority (GCAA). In a letter signed by the Director- General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, both airlines must operate under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) and ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries.

“Consequently, Air peace and Emirates Airlines are at liberty to resume scheduled passenger flights between Nigeria and UAE under the terms and conditions of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between the two countries. All parties must ensure strict compliance with the COVID-19 Travel Protocols of both countries”.

The NCAA reassured the travelling public that the Federal Government will continue to ensure the provision of air services while protecting national’s interests at all times. Last year, following the refusal of the UAE to allow a Nigerian airline, Air Peace, three frequencies to operate into Dubai, the aviation regulatory body sliced Emirates’ flights to Nigeria to once a week to Abuja and barred it from operating into Lagos. According to the Federal Government, the decision was taken to protect Nigerian businesses. This development led to Emirates Airlines suspending operations to Nigeria. Just last week, the Director- General of NCAA told New Telegraph that all the 21 frequencies to Emirates Airlines have been granted, following the decision to grant Air Peace seven slots to Dubai Airport. He was reacting to the letter submitted to his office, which indicated a form of release by Dubai Airport, lifting the ban on Nigeria and 11 other African countries.

The DG said NCAA had demanded a formal letter from the government of the United Arab Emirates stating the terms and conditions in respect of the reversal of the ban pronounced on Nigeria and the designated airline, Air Peace. According to him, all air transport dealings with the United Arab Emirates were guided by the principles itemised in the BASA, which both countries mutually agreed to comply with. He said it was in the spirit of BASA that Nigeria reacted in the readjustment of the slots earlier granted Emirates to commensurate with the slots granted Air Peace as the principle of reciprocity was embedded in the BASA document.

The DG noted that the news of the lifting of the ban by the UAE on 12 African nations, including Nigeria, was not sufficient to warrant flight resumption to Nigeria until a formal letter is submitted. He explained that the appropriate procedure is that the UAE CAA should reach out to the Federal Government of Nigeria on behalf of the UAE; then the Nigerian government will give adequate attention to such correspondence. He assured that concerned government agencies and the existing ad-hoc committee will not withhold reaction to such proper initiative. On the destination granted Air Peace outside Dubai, Sharjah, the NCAA helmsman said the regulatory authority could not speak nor intervene for the airline as it had its business plan and operational strategies to achieve its set goals.

 

