Nigeria resumes gas export to Europe with 656,000 tonnes

Nigeria has resumed gas supply to Spain, Portugal and other European countries as no fewer than 10 vessels have departed Onne Port with 656,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas this month. Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited recently cancelled several liquefied natural gas shipments after production was disrupted due to vandalism of pipelines by oil thieves. Gas imports from the country constitutes about 7 per cent of Europe’s LNG supply in 2022.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data listed the vessels that left NLNG gas plant to include Navigator Capricorn with 12,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000tonnes; LNG Sokoto, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes; Vivit Americas, 75,000 tonnes; Barcelona Knutsen, 80,000 tonnes; Vivirt City LNG, 76000 tonnes; LNG Finima II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes and LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes. It was revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s data that between January and September, 2022 the country earned N2.1 trillion from exporting natural gas, the highest in five years. In October 2022, NLNG had declared force majeure on its 22.2 million tonnes per year Bonny LNG export facility due to huge flooding which disrupted supply.

In the period, only Prism Agility and LNG Adamawa loaded with 321cbm of natural gas as Prism agility ferried out180,000cbm from Bonny plant to Turkey, LNG Adamawa loaded 141,000cbm at the plant to another European country. However, additional force majeure was declared on LNG cargoes scheduled for January 2023 delivery from its loading facility.

