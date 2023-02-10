News

Nigeria resumes gas export to Europe with 656,000 tonnes

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria has resumed gas supply to Spain, Portugal and other European countries as no fewer than 10 vessels have departed Onne Port with 656,000 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas this month. Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited recently cancelled several liquefied natural gas shipments after production was disrupted due to vandalism of pipelines by oil thieves. Gas imports from the country constitutes about 7 per cent of Europe’s LNG supply in 2022.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data listed the vessels that left NLNG gas plant to include Navigator Capricorn with 12,000 tonnes; LNG Bonny II, 77,000tonnes; LNG Sokoto, 63,000 tonnes; LNG Rivers, 63,000 tonnes; Vivit Americas, 75,000 tonnes; Barcelona Knutsen, 80,000 tonnes; Vivirt City LNG, 76000 tonnes; LNG Finima II, 77,000 tonnes; LNG River Niger, 66,000 tonnes and LNG Cross River, 66,000 tonnes. It was revealed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s data that between January and September, 2022 the country earned N2.1 trillion from exporting natural gas, the highest in five years. In October 2022, NLNG had declared force majeure on its 22.2 million tonnes per year Bonny LNG export facility due to huge flooding which disrupted supply.

In the period, only Prism Agility and LNG Adamawa loaded with 321cbm of natural gas as Prism agility ferried out180,000cbm from Bonny plant to Turkey, LNG Adamawa loaded 141,000cbm at the plant to another European country. However, additional force majeure was declared on LNG cargoes scheduled for January 2023 delivery from its loading facility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ogun conducts entrance exam for 200 job applicants

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has conducted an entrance examination for over 200 applicants seeking employments into the state civil service.   The applicants included state counsels and others who applied for various positions through the state job portal. The examination was conducted by the Public Service Competitive Entrance Examination Board of the […]
News

DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba, after interactions

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, freed a former Speaker of the House  Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after hours of “friendly” interaction.   Recall that a newlyformed group, the National Consultative Front (NCFront) had, over the weekend, informed the public of an invitation it said was sent to Na’Abba by the DSS, which is […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC records 643 infections, 6 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  The COVID-19 infections in Nigeria surpassed 140,000 with 643 new cases recorded on Monday, one of the lowest daily figures since the start of 2021. Nigeria had on Sunday recorded its lowest COVID-19 daily infection toll since last December with 506 new cases. Monday’s 643 new cases raised the total number of infections in the country to 140,391. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica