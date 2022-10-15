Nigeria risks disintegration if it doesn’t elect someone who can unify –Ikponmwen

General Ikponmwen Idada (rtd), is a known constitutional lawyer and former Provost Marshal of the Nigerian Army. In this exclusive interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on the current crisis rocking the PDP, while the G-5 Governors were conspicuously absent from Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential campaign flag off in Uyo, the effect it would have on the 2023 General elections. Excerpts:

The political crisis between the PDP Presidential standard bearer Abubakar Atiku and Nyeson Wike that led to the absent of five governors in Atiku’s flag off campaign in Uyo, don’t you think it’s worrisome?

To be very frank with you, I personally saw this coming because it was a natural outflow of what happened at the Presidential primaries of the PDP. Every individual has his own ambition and interest and when so many people from the same party opted to go for the presidential ticket and at the end of it, though expected only one of them got it, it created a situation that required very careful handling. Again do not forget that Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State came next to Abubakar Atiku in the election by way of their score.

Now a lot of people would have expected that if you must choose a running mate, you would choose a man who has also showed that he has followers by the number of votes he won. The people with that school of taught would expect that Wike would be picked as running mate even though they were all working at cross purposes, each trying to win votes more than the other. As it has turned out, one expected they would find amicable solution, internal solution, party solution to the bad blood that was created during the political competition.

Does it mean that these politicians cannot solve their internal problems. How then can they solve the problems of Nigeria?

To me, I think there are factors that could be naturally considered in picking a running mate. One is what is the plank, how would the man you are choosing as running mate enhance your ticket, so the more obvious choice would have been Wike. But for reasons best known to the presidential candidate he did not pick Wike, he picked the governor of Delta State Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. And in doing so, there is definitely going to be problem. And one would have expected that this presidential ticket winner would do everything possible to make Wike understand why he picked the person he picked, and to say yes this is a big party there will always be enough for everybody.

I expected Atiku Abubakar to call the person who was next most qualified to him to shealth his sword and to get other governors and party leaders to support him so that at the end of the day they will all face the election together. Apparently, Atiku has not being able to do that. Not only him the party too has not been able to solve its internal problems, leading to a situation where at least five governors and other top party echelon abandoned the flag off; it is not a good omen for the party and for the Presidential candidate. Our people are no more people who don’t think, the awareness now is high, every single factor matters now, people are bound to ask: how can this party that cannot resolve its own internal crisis, when they are lucky enough to win the overall election and emerge the ruling party, be able to solve the problems, the division problem, the security problem, the economic problem, and all what have you that Nigeria is engulfed in today. That is a serious message that this situation is passing to Nigerians.

I’m not a party man anymore, and I do not speak as one. I speak as a Nigerian, an elder statesman who is certainly one of those who know what is wrong with Nigeria. And I feel that any thinking, God-fearing Nigerian would want a party that can solve the numerous problems besetting Nigeria. I have said it many times and other people have said it, that Nigeria has never been as divided as it is today. It’s therefore a very important ingredient for the success of any incoming government that a leader of that government or the leader of that party together with his party should be in position to find solutions to the problem of division in this country.

Would that end the political, ethnic, social problems, the greed and ego problems among the six geo-political zones that are almost tearing the country apart?

There can be no pretending about this, if we do not get a president that can unite Nigeria, we might as well start singing the song of extinction and disintegration. Especially with the great number of segments of this country that are now full of agitation for separatism.

In all of this, do you see this show of power between Atiku and Wike coming to an end?

There is no problem without solution. It is the problem of ego, greed, self that make otherwise solvable problem become unsolvable. It is the problem of rigidity, the problem of holding to your view and thinking that your view is the best and not acknowledging anybody else’s view. So it is selfishness, personal interest. Nigerians are watching, one thing I can tell you is, I do not think Nigerians would accept a continuation of sustenance of the status quo anymore because the status quo has taken us nowhere, and I do not think it will take us anywhere other than doom.

I’m not a prophet of doom, I believe in Nigeria, I believe Nigeria can still come up and do well, provided we are able to pick leaders who are committed to the unity and progress of Nigeria. We should be able to vote Nigerians who believe in old National anthem which said though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand. That was the serious commitment that was imbibed by our founding fathers.

They wanted a Nigeria were the various ethnic nationalities that make up the country, the various ethnic nationalities that formed the Federation from the North, West, South and East would work together for the benefit of all and the same time retain their distinct ethnic characteristics. In other words, even though we are all Nigerians, we do not throw away our attributes of being Edo people, Itsekiri people, Nupe, Kanuri, Tiv, Benue, Oduduwa etc. The need to maintain our ethnic characteristics and features at the same time sustain the best interest of the entire community was not suppose to be jettisoned. And Nigerians have come of age, even youths have realised their past mistakes of allowing themselves to be used and dumped not to talk about the more mature ones. Men and women are looking forward now to a country that works, where everybody would be proud to say ‘this is our country, and we have a stake in it.’

