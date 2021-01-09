Nigeria risks food crisis if banditry is not stopped –AFAN President

…says government’s claim of food security false

The incessant banditry and other criminal activities in many parts of Northern Nigeria, targeted at farmers have been described as major albatross capable of deepening food crisis in the country. Saturday Telegraph gathered that agriculture stakeholders across the country are worried that the attacks on farmers are not only capable of truncating government’s touted economic diversification plans, but would worsen food insecurity.

Arc. Kabir Ibrahim, National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) said about 95 percent of people in the northern region depends on agriculture, but now cannot access their farms, due to the continued banditry.

He decried the worrisome insecurity, which he noted has a far reaching adverse effect on other parts of the country. “The incessant banditry in the North is a serious risk factor to the attainment of food sustainability and the ultimate attainment of Food Security. “The banditry against the farmers in the North portends danger and causing hunger and poverty because the region is nearly 95% Agrarian.

“The fragility in the region will give rise to looming hunger in the entire country if something is not done decisively to stem it. “The bandits will also suffer the pangs of hunger when it sets in and therefore it is a dire situation even for the perpetrators as well,” he said.

Ibrahim also pointedly faulted government’s claims that food security has been achieved in the country. According to him, the claims are only mere media propaganda which government’s agents have continued to promote, while there is no evidence to show any atom of seriousness. He called on government’s at all levels to begin to march words with appropriate actions, if food security must be achieved.

“It is very ambitious to claim that there is food security in Nigeria today. A lot more work needs to be done to attain food sufficiency before Food Security comes about. “A person will eat what he or she wants in the right balance and desirable quantity at an affordable rate for them to be food secure. We are certainly not there yet but we have the audacity of Hope,” he noted. On agricultural mechanization, he urged the government to adequately fund technology incubation centres, and also provide grants to stakeholders who produce farming machineries. He opined that agricultural productivity can’t be achieved without mechanisation and robust use of modern technologies.

Ibrahim added that farmers were already embracing modern technology by adopting genetically modified crops recently released in the country. “We are not appropriately mechanized to really upscale our productivity adequately and we require more investments to do that. “We must incentivize our Technology Incubation Cen-ters to make them perform optimally to fabricate the smaller implements and appendages. “The SHFs (Small Holder Farmers) are poised to get out of poverty through the embracement of Biotechnology which leads to the release of GM crops which have a high potential for high productivity and bringing about rapid prosperity”.

He further called on the Federal government to implement the Maputo Declaration, which encourages countries within the African region to increase agricultural budgetary allocation to 10 percent. While he also urged governments to pay more attention to irrigation projects, he also said that available funding for the sector should be given to real and not portfolio farmers. “The Budget of the FMARD appears below the expectations of the Maputo Declaration of devoting 10% to Agriculture but when we factor the CBN interventions, AfCFTA and many other windows through MDAs we can only commend Government for its commitment thus far.

“Just like Oliver Twist we still appeal to Government to do more to the practicing farmers directly unlike the situation today which tends to limit access to others who are actually traders and briefcase farmers. “God forbid the continued threat of COVID-19 pandemic and insecurity we are hopeful that there may be remarkable progress than last year.

