Nigeria risks losing $493m to bad runway

There is palpable apprehension that Nigeria might lose $493m paid to the United States for the purchase of Super Tucano fighter planes due bad runway.

The Senate Committee on Airforce, expressed this fear Thursday, while presenting the report of the 2021 budget of the Airforce to the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The Federal Government had paid in $493 million in 2018 to the US company for the purchase of the fighter jets, to address the Boko Haram and other security challenges in the country.

However, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Ama Nnachi, expressed the concerns while presenting the budget report of Air Force before the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

He told the lawmakers that when the Americans came to inspect the Kanji runway, they complained that the runway did not have the capacity to carry the aircraft.

He therefore, said that there was need to make provision for an additional N9 billion that would take care of the runway and aircraft or else Nigeria would lose the money and the aircraft.

Nnachi said: “It is a very serious issue; they are running around, they have gone to Finance Minister, they have gone to CBN, they have gone to Senate President. The money needed is not part of the main budget.

“Nigeria has already paid $493 million for the aircraft, and the officials of the American company who came to Nigeria last week said that the Kanji runway is not capable to carry that fighter jets, and that Nigeria will forfeit the aircraft they mentioned about three countries which had been affected by that.”

Like this: Like Loading...