Nigeria runs major risk in AfCTA, says Vitafoam boss

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Taiwo Adeniyi, has identified some structural issues that Nigeria should address in order to benefit from its membership of African Continental Trade Area (AfCTA). By its formation, AfCTA aims at reducing tariffs among members and covers policy areas such as trade facilitation and services.

The continental body operates a range of regulatory measures to prevent standards and technical barriers to trade. Prompted by media enquiry, Adeniyi identified the factors that may put Nigeria’s membership of AfCTA at a disadvantage as influx of foreign products, which may orchestrate price war against the similar products that are made in the country, porous border and inefficient ports with multiple charges of various government law enforcement agencies. Adeniyi, who is also the President of NECA, said production costs across member countries also limits Nigeria’s competitiveness because of the high cost of production in the country.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) is an ambitious trade pact to form the world’s largest free trade area by connecting almost 1.3 billion people across 54 African countries. “The agreement aims to create a single market for goods and services in order to deepen the economic integration of Africa. We are still behind in numbers of platforms. “Other years, by the influence of the western world, we might be able to kick in quickly and use that agreement. But the risk we run is that some of the products will be probably cheap in the other environment.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...