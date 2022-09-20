News

‘Nigeria, Russia biggest laggards in August oil supply’

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Nigeria and Russia are the two countries with the greatest shortfall of crude oil supply of their respective groups to the international oil market in August, as, according to Oilprice.com, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) fell a whopping 3.6 million bpd below its oil production target in August, with the gap widening from 2.9 million bpd in July.

 

It added that OPEC+ will likely fall even further behind its production quotas in September. However, crude oil output increased mainly in Libya and Saudi Arabia.

A total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 29.65 mb/d in August 2022. According to Oilprice. com, while OPEC members were 1.399 million bpd behind the quota, non-OPEC producers were more than two million bpd below their quota. It said: “Russia and Nigeria were the two biggest laggards of their respective groups, and OPEC+ will likely fall even further behind its production quotas in September.”

 

According to delegates and OPEC data, the OPEC+ group continues to greatly underperform its collective oil production target, with the gap between the quota and actual output widening to a massive 3.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in August.

OPEC said: “A preliminary estimate for Russia’s crude and condensate production in August shows a decrease of 71 tb/d m-o-m to average 9.8 mb/d, while a decline of around 119 tb/d is expected for NGLs.” OPEC stated that Nigeria’s production for August by Direct communication was 972,000 bpd, having a shortfall of 112,000bpd while with Secondary sources, the country produced 1.1mbpd with a shortfall of 65,000 bpd.

But Oilprice.com, stated that the 10 OPEC members bound by the pact saw their collective crude oil production hit 1.399 million bpd below the quota, while the non- OPEC producers in the deal were more than two million bpd behind quota, at 2.185 million bpd, per OPEC data Argus has seen.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N620.49bn fiscal deficit in November

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government’s fiscal deficit increased to an estimated N620.49 billion in November 2020 from the preceding month’s N421.35 billion, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The apex bank, which disclosed this in its November 2020 economic report released yesterday, also stated that the estimated fiscal deficit for November was above the 2020 […]
News

Sanwo-Olu Tackles gridlock, parking space challenges with multi-level car park

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, again, fulfilled one of his electoral promises with the completion and commissioning of a multi-level car park and facility building at Onikan to improve transportation on the axis. Muritala Ayinla writes “I don’t like driving to Lagos Island; the challenge of parking space is usually cumbersome. As you struggle over […]
News

Peter Mbah and the Igbo contribution to national growth

Posted on Author Alex Chukwuma

South Eastern Nigerian has continued to remain in the lead of growing the economy in and out of season, that is why the likes of Peter Ndubuisi Mbah who was born half a century ago to the family of Chief and Mrs. Gilbert Ekete Mbah, in Owo, Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica