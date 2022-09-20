‘Nigeria, Russia biggest laggards in August oil supply’

Nigeria and Russia are the two countries with the greatest shortfall of crude oil supply of their respective groups to the international oil market in August, as, according to Oilprice.com, Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) fell a whopping 3.6 million bpd below its oil production target in August, with the gap widening from 2.9 million bpd in July.

It added that OPEC+ will likely fall even further behind its production quotas in September. However, crude oil output increased mainly in Libya and Saudi Arabia.

A total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 29.65 mb/d in August 2022. According to Oilprice. com, while OPEC members were 1.399 million bpd behind the quota, non-OPEC producers were more than two million bpd below their quota. It said: “Russia and Nigeria were the two biggest laggards of their respective groups, and OPEC+ will likely fall even further behind its production quotas in September.”

According to delegates and OPEC data, the OPEC+ group continues to greatly underperform its collective oil production target, with the gap between the quota and actual output widening to a massive 3.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in August.

OPEC said: “A preliminary estimate for Russia’s crude and condensate production in August shows a decrease of 71 tb/d m-o-m to average 9.8 mb/d, while a decline of around 119 tb/d is expected for NGLs.” OPEC stated that Nigeria’s production for August by Direct communication was 972,000 bpd, having a shortfall of 112,000bpd while with Secondary sources, the country produced 1.1mbpd with a shortfall of 65,000 bpd.

But Oilprice.com, stated that the 10 OPEC members bound by the pact saw their collective crude oil production hit 1.399 million bpd below the quota, while the non- OPEC producers in the deal were more than two million bpd behind quota, at 2.185 million bpd, per OPEC data Argus has seen.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...