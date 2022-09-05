Sports

Nigeria, S’Africa miss out on Chan finals in Algeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nigeria and South Africa will be notable absentees from the African Nations Championship after qualifying for the 2022 finals in Algeria concluded on Sunday.

Ghana pipped arch-rivals Nigeria on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate draw, while South Africa slumped to a 4-1 loss at home to Angola, who triumphed 6-1 overall.

Leading nations who will be at the seventh edition of the tournament reserved for home-based stars include Senegal, title-holders Morocco, Cameroon and Cote d’Ivoire.

Trailing 2-0 after the first leg, Nigeria staged a late rally in Abuja to win the return match 2-0 through goals from Zulkifilu Rabiu and Chijioke Akuneto, from an added-time penalty.

Ghana converted all five spot-kicks in the shootout while Maurice Ugochukwu missed to eliminate 2018 runners-up Nigeria.

The dramatic victory took two-time beaten finalists Ghana back to the finals after failing to qualify for the last three editions.

Although Nigeria boast one of the stronger national leagues in Africa, they have reached the finals only three times, with their qualifying failures including a stunning 2020 loss to Togo.

In Soweto, South Africa got off to a great start with Prince Nxumalo halving the aggregate deficit by nodding home a free-kick just six minutes into the first half.

DISASTER STRIKES

But disaster struck for the home side on 39 minutes when an attempted headed clearance by Mosa Lebusa looped over goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse into his own net.

It left South Africa needing to score three unanswered goals to survive with a team sorely weakened by the absence of stars on club duty.

Angola grew stronger as the second half progressed with Jaredi Teixeira a constant menace on the left wing.

He set up the second and fourth goals for Deivi Viera and Daniel Kilola, and Joaquim Paciencia netted the third with a free-kick that flew in off the underside of the crossbar.

Cameroon, fourth when they hosted the 2020 tournament, netted twice late in the opening half to beat Equatorial Guinea 2-0 and squeeze through having lost 1-0 away.

Djawal Kaiba broke the deadlock on 43 minutes in the northwestern city of Garoua and Souaaibou Marou snatched what proved the crucial goal in stoppage time.

There was an even closer call for Cote d’Ivoire, who beat Burkina Faso on penalties after both legs finished 0-0.

Indian Ocean nation Madagascar will be the only tournament debutants – despite being held 1-1 by Botswana in Antananarivo they progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

FIFA classify Nations Championship matches as full internationals and the results count toward its world rankings.

Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man United looking to complete triple deal after signing Casemiro

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Manchester United are reportedly still looking to sign Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong, Ajax’s Antony and PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo before the end of the summer transfer window.   The Red Devils announced on Friday evening that they had reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Casemiro, who is set to become the […]
Sports

Nigeria Cup: Organisers raise bar, pre-qualifiers hold August 28

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the preparations for the 2021 Nigeria Cup series of golf competitions gather momentum, there are indications that this edition, the 24th in the annual series of tournaments will raise the bar for excellent golf by participation, the exposure for sponsors corporate marketing interests and overall spectator’s enjoyment. Already, the Golf Practice Range of the […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Lewandowski’s double keeps Bayern on title course

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bayern Munich thrashed Union Berlin 4-0 on Saturday to open a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga as Robert Lewandowski netted twice to pass the milestone of 30 league goals this season. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund are away to Cologne on Sunday. “We played very well and created many chances. We wanted to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica