Business

Nigeria saves $40m yearly through local hosting

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Increase in the number of data being hosted locally in Nigeria is saving the country about $40 million every year, the Chief Executive Officer of Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria (IXPN), Mr. Muhammed Rudamn, has said.

 

According to him, this amount is being saved on local internet traffic, which increased to 60 per cent in 2020 from less than one per cent in 2006. Speaking at a forum organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), Rudman said efforts of IXPN at ensuring localisation of data hosting within the shores of Nigeria had been yielding positive results.

 

“IXPN has grown the local traffic by over 40,000 per cent (average of annual Increase of 5,000 per cent) while the cost-saving increased 40 times within eight years to $40 million annually.

 

“Today, IXPN has over 80 interconnected networks, which comprise of large content providers, international carriers, mobile network operators, internet service providers and educational networks,” he said. Rudman, however, noted that Nigeria was not there yet as the country has set a target increasing the current level of data hosting by 30 per cent in the next three years.

 

“This means that over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s Internet traffic shouldd be locally accessible by 2024,” he said. While urging all Nigerian companies and government bodies to embrace local hosting, he said: “We need to always remember that Nigeria has the population to grow any business of its choice.

 

“We need to focus and plan on how to develop our ICT infrastructure and harness the assets in order to unlock the potential of our huge population. As you are aware, data is the new oil, usually coined as ‘Data is the King’.

 

 

“The reality is that data is the economic engine of the Internet. With billions of US dollars invested annually across the globe towards cloud infrastructure by private and public entities, Nigeria must strive to become the hub for Internet content in Africa, not just content consumers.”

 

Local hosting is critical for any country that wishes to develop its internet infra  structure and empower its citizens as well as ensure national data sovereignty. Nigerian government realisation of cloud localisation brought about the National Cloud Computing Policy by NITDA in 2019, which is aimed at promoting the migration of National Data to the local cloud with a goal of achieving 30% by the end of 2024. Some years back the Federal Government of Nigeria also set up Galaxy Backbone Plc, a company empowered to provide Internet and hosting services for government ministries, departments, and agencies.

 

Rudman said that local hosting in Nigeria would reduce the huge capital flight, adding that reduction in capital flight would also lead to a higher quality of service as local hosting enables websites to run about three times faster than those hosting overseas because of ultralow latency.

 

“Hosting of content locally will further strengthen the cybersecurity of the country, as the passing of data between local networks would be within our national borders. “It will also ensure business continuity as Nigeria is dependent on submarine cables when hosting internationally.

 

These submarine cables are prone to damages by passing ships or due to natural disasters such as tsunamis which will definitely mean a disruption to information flow. “Furthermore, hosting of content locally will help build and develop technical skills to manage data centres in the country.

 

This, also, inadvertently, means the creation of more jobs for Nigerians and the growth of the technology and hosting industry in the nation,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Paucity of fund threatens Nigeria’s digital economy plan

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria’s move to build a digital economy through an eight-pillar strategy faces a daunting challenge over lack of fund. This is even as government expressed worry that many young Nigerians with digital skills that could help the realisation of the plan were leaving the country in droves due to lack of support. The country’s National […]
Business

Universal Insurance deepens penetration with products

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As part of its plan to deepen insurance penetration and adoption in the country, Universal Insurance Plc has unveiled its array of products to delight its customers nationwide.   Speaking on this development, the managing director of the insurance firm, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, noted that the company was presently meeting all its obligations especially, in […]
Business

COVID-19 spurs online remittances in Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The closure of land borders on the continent, occasioned by the coronavirus(covid-19) pandemic, is pushing many African migrants towards digital transfer services, thereby fuelling a boom for Africa-focused money transfer companies, Reuters reported yesterday. According to the new agency, business is booming for the money transfer companies, despite predictions from the World Bank of a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica