Nigeria scales up non-oil exports

Nigeria’s non-oil export recorded significant leapingrowth, exporting 4,146,534 metric tonnes of products worth $2.593 billion from January to June, 2022. The growth represents (62.37 per dcent increase) as against the sum of $1.59 billion recorded in the first halfyear of 2021 and 2020, which stood at $981.442 million.

Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Dr Ezra Yakusak, confirmed the figures yesterday at a press briefing on 2022 half-year performance.

He said the figures were latest updates collated from non-oil export performance reports by various pre-shipments inspection agents appointed by the Federal Government to determine volume, value and destination of Nigerian non-oil export in line with section 12 of the Pre-shipmentsInspection Act, cap 25, LFN 2004. Ezra said from analysis returns of pre-shipment figures, January to June 2022, export performance representshighesthalf- yearnon-oil performance since 2018.

He noted that over 200 assorted exported products, ranging from manufactured, semi-processed, solid minerals to raw agricultural productsfromNigeriaformedthe bulk of exported products in the period under review.

“It may interest you to note that unlike what was applicable in the past, the trend of products exported from Nigeria is gradually shifting from its traditional agricultural exports to semiprocessed/ manufactured goods.

This can be gleaned from product classification withmanufacturedproducts netting 36.28 per cent; raw agriculture products, 33.35 per cent; precious stones, 13.22 per cent and others, 17.15 per cent,” he said.

The NEPC CEO said of the top 15 exported products in first half-yearof 2022, urea/ fertiliser recorded 23.49 per cent of the total export while cocoa, beans, sesame, and aluminum ingots contributed 12.65 per cent, 7 per cent and 5.07 per cent respectively within the same period.

Ezra further disclosed that 572 firms participated in exporting Nigerian products in the period under review; a development he said was an indicationthatNigerianbusinesses are gradually embracing diversification campaign of the NEPC by venturing into non-oil exports.

Nigerian products were exported to 122 countries, including, United States, Asia, Europe, Oceania and Africa. Brazil, US and India topped the three export destinations based on imports value.

“Regrettably, of the ten top export destinations, none is African country. Only Benin and Niger Republicmadeitto thetop15. Youcannowappreciate our efforts on the need tostrategicallypositionNigerian products in key African countriesthroughourExport Trade House,” he said

