Nigeria seals deal with Italy’s Chamber of Commerce

The Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development has gone into a bilateral sports agreement with Italy’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to create opportunities for youth through sports. This agreement was sealed by the President of Italy-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Mr. Silvano Bellinato and The Vice President Olajide Ogodan during a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare in Abuja on Tuesday.
In his remarks, the Minister said: “Your visit is timely and very important to the mandate of the Ministry knowing fully well Italy just won the Euro 2020 days ago. I watched the match and saw great football artistry displayed at the expense of the Home Team England. We will ensure that we take this relationship to the next level. Italy is reknowned for football, basketball and other sports. It is part of the clear mandate of the Ministry to engage our youth through sports.”

Makinwa: Finidi, other ex-Eagles’ stars can boost NPFL

Chief Coach of Katsina United FC, Henry Makinwa, has urged former Eagles stars who are into coaching to come back to the country and take up teams in the Nigeria Professional Football League.   Makinwa particularly called on former Eagles winger, Finidi George, to return home and prove himself with the rich coaching certificate he […]
FCTFA Chair celebrates first anniversary

F ederal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) Chairman, Adam Mohammed Mouktar has said he was committed to making football in Abuja and its environs a model to follow in the country as he celebrates his first year in office.     Elected June 20, 2019, Mouktar has brought his magic wand to bear with some […]
AFCON 2021: Eagles all COVID-19 negative as three points beckon against Leone Stars

    Nigeria’s Super Eagles are physically, mentally, psychologically and medically fit for Friday’s AFCON qualifier against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone. COVID-19 tests conducted on every player and official of the team returned negative on Thursday evening, further lifting the spirit of the three-time African champions ahead of the Day 3 of the […]

