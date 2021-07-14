Nigeria seals deal with Italy’s Chamber of Commerce

The Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development has gone into a bilateral sports agreement with Italy’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to create opportunities for youth through sports. This agreement was sealed by the President of Italy-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Mr. Silvano Bellinato and The Vice President Olajide Ogodan during a meeting with the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare in Abuja on Tuesday.

In his remarks, the Minister said: “Your visit is timely and very important to the mandate of the Ministry knowing fully well Italy just won the Euro 2020 days ago. I watched the match and saw great football artistry displayed at the expense of the Home Team England. We will ensure that we take this relationship to the next level. Italy is reknowned for football, basketball and other sports. It is part of the clear mandate of the Ministry to engage our youth through sports.”

