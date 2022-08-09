Business

Nigeria secures $1.5bn loan to improve solar power

Posted on Author Stories, Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Federal Government has secured a $1.5 billion loan facility from the US-EXIM Bank to develop solar power infrastructure in Nigeria. Chief Executive Officer, SUN Africa LLC, USA, Adam Cortese, disclosed this after a delegation meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled ‘Nigerians energy policy prioritises rapid integration of solar power, President Buhari says.’

 

According to the statement, Cortese noted that the government-to-government loan facility would cover a concession period of 20 years. Cortese said: “This is government-togovernment financing. It’s built upon the success that we’ve had in Angola recently, where we’ve delivered roughly $2.6 billion of solar PV storage and transmission capacity.

 

“What’s unique about this model is that NDPHC will own its assets. So, it’s going to own its own generation base, and our project will deliver a low-levelised cost of electricity, which will not only allow them to pay back the loan from EXIM Bank but generate a profit on top of it.”

 

President Buhari, while receiving the delegation, applauded SUN AFRICA’s interest in investing in Nigeria’s power sector. He expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to remain committed to collaborating with the private sector to improve energy access, creating jobs and industrial development.

 

The president also said Nigeria’s drive to integrate solar power into the country’s energy supply would increase access to electricity in both underserved and unserved communities. Buhari stated that his administration had embarked on several reforms to revive the country’s energy sector and improve energy access nationwide.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AM Best affirms credit ratings of Continental Re

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Continental Reinsurance Plc (CRe) (Nigeria), the operating holding company of the Continental Re group of companies. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CRe’s balance sheet strength, which AM […]
Business

Oando appoints Ogunsemi CFO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Adeyemo resigns   A major oil company, Oando PLC, has appointed Adeola Ogunsemi, the Chief Financial Officer of the company. That is following the resignation of Olufemi Adeyemo, who has served the company for over 16 years.   According to a statement from the company, Olufemi joined Oando in October 2005 and with his extensive […]
Business

Pitch-dark Lagos airport!

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Arriving in the country at night through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, gives you a false sense of illumination everywhere around the Lagos airport.   Driving from the international wing of Lagos to Oshodi equally gives a first-time traveler of a false sense of electricity everywhere around the airport. The newly built expressway from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica