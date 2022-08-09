Nigeria secures $1.5bn loan to improve solar power

The Federal Government has secured a $1.5 billion loan facility from the US-EXIM Bank to develop solar power infrastructure in Nigeria. Chief Executive Officer, SUN Africa LLC, USA, Adam Cortese, disclosed this after a delegation meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled ‘Nigerians energy policy prioritises rapid integration of solar power, President Buhari says.’

According to the statement, Cortese noted that the government-to-government loan facility would cover a concession period of 20 years. Cortese said: “This is government-togovernment financing. It’s built upon the success that we’ve had in Angola recently, where we’ve delivered roughly $2.6 billion of solar PV storage and transmission capacity.

“What’s unique about this model is that NDPHC will own its assets. So, it’s going to own its own generation base, and our project will deliver a low-levelised cost of electricity, which will not only allow them to pay back the loan from EXIM Bank but generate a profit on top of it.”

President Buhari, while receiving the delegation, applauded SUN AFRICA’s interest in investing in Nigeria’s power sector. He expressed the commitment of the Federal Government to remain committed to collaborating with the private sector to improve energy access, creating jobs and industrial development.

The president also said Nigeria’s drive to integrate solar power into the country’s energy supply would increase access to electricity in both underserved and unserved communities. Buhari stated that his administration had embarked on several reforms to revive the country’s energy sector and improve energy access nationwide.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...