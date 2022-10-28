Islam

Nigeria secures $1.8bn from Islamic Bank to finance key projects

As part of efforts to drive economic growth in Nigeria, the Islamic Development Bank has approved $1.8bn to face several key projects in the nation. New Telegraph reports that the President of the Saudibased bank, Dr Mohamed Jasser disclosed this at a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Zainab Ahmed, in Abuja.

Jasser said, “The Islamic Development Bank has approved a total financing of $1.8bn for Nigeria. This includes $971m in project financing and $288m provided by our private sector affiliate and $477m in trade operation by our trade arm, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, and $90m by other Islamic Development Bank Group funds and operations.”

The President of the Saudibased bank further disclosed that the Islamic Development Bank’s portfolio in Nigeria stood at $1.2bn, noting that the bank had completed 35 per cent of those projects and looked forward to strengthening the bilateral and regional initiatives with Nigeria. Jasser said the bank’s portfolio covered 15 states of the federation, commending the Federal Government for its economic diversification initiatives. He added that “The Islamic Development Bank will support Nigeria’s recovery from COVID-19, including providing the necessary support to the private sector to create jobs and revive economic growth.”

He cited two key projects – Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Program and the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline – noting that the bank was aware of Nigeria’s potential and opportunities for the private sector. Jasser further appealed to the minister to help the bank get a piece of land where it could build in Abuja as the current office was no longer enough for operations. According to him, the bank had three active capacitybuilding programmes in Nigeria, including one in the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, to support the country. T he Islamic Development Bank is a multilateral development finance institution focusing on infrastructure development. It has 57 shareholding member states, with Nigeria holding an 8.75 per cent equity.

 

