Nigeria secures $3bn World Bank loan

…to tackle poverty, COVID-19 impacts, assist vulnerable

Nigeria has secured $3 billion loan from the World Bank for poverty reduction, tackling the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and well-being of vulnerable Nigerians.

The approvals which the global bank confirmed yesterday in a statement are in two parts. The first $1.5 billion was approved by the World Bank Board of Directors.

“World Bank Group WBG) discussed a new five-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) from 2021 to 2024 and approved a 1.5 billion package to help build a resilient recovery post-COVID-19,” it said.

The bank recalled Nigeria’s economic downturn occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic and sharp drop

in crude oil price and concluded that the country is on critical juncture.

“Nigeria is at a critical juncture. With the sharp fall in oil prices as a result of COVID-19, the economy is projected to contract by over 4% in 2020, plunging the country into its deepest recession since the 1980s. Government revenues could fall by more than $15 billion this year, and the crisis will push an additional five million Nigerians into poverty in 2020,” the global bank said.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, said the Country Partnership Framework will guide the bank’s engagement for the next five years in supporting the government of Nigeria’s strategic priorities by taking a phased and adaptive approach.

“To realize its long-term potential, the country has to make tangible progress on key challenges and pursue some bold reforms. Our engagement will focus on supporting Nigeria’s efforts to reduce poverty and promote sustained private sector-led growth,” Chaudhuri said.

Specifically, World Bank said CPF will focus on four areas of engagement: investing in human capital by increasing access to basic education, quality water and sanitation services; improving primary healthcare; and increasing the coverage and effectiveness of social assistance programmes.

Additional investments, it said, be directed towards promoting women’s empowerment and youth employment and skills, especially for young women, will also help reduce maternal and child mortality, promoting jobs and economic transformation and diversification by supporting measures to unlock private investment and job creation and increasing access to reliable and sustainable power for households and firms.

The CPF is to focus on boosting digital infrastructure, and developing economic corridors and smart cities, to provide Nigerians with improved livelihoods, enhancing resilience by strengthening service delivery and livelihood opportunities in the North-East and other regions grappling with insecurity.

“A strong private sector is critical to support Nigeria’s economic growth and development. The Country Partnership Framework leverages the World Bank Group to enable business growth that is inclusive and sustainable,” said Kevin

Njiraini, IFC Director for Southern Africa and Nigeria. The second leg of approval was $ 1.5 billion approved by World Bank Board of Directors for two projects. The projects to be executed under it include, Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus – Programme for Results (Nigeria CARES).

“This programme will help increase access to social transfers and basic services, as well as provide grants to poor and vulnerable households. It will also strengthen food supply chains for poor households while facilitating recovery and enhancing capabilities of MSMEs. This is financed through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $750 million.

“The second aspect is for State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Programme for Results (SFTAS) Additional Financing: Building on the progress made across 36 states, the original SFTAS programme will be expanded and scaled up in response to COVID-19.

“The Additional Financing will help meet the financing gap in the Programme Expenditure Framework, due to the sharp reduction in government revenues associated with the crisis. It will help increase the efficiency in spending, strengthen revenue mobilization, and enhance accountability and transparency in public resource management to further strengthen state-level COVID-19 response.

The project is financed through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of $750 million,” the bank explained.

The World Bank Group is making available up to $160 billion over a 15-month period ending June 2021 to help more than 100 countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

This includes $50 billion of new IDA resources through grants and highly concessional loans and $12 billion for developing countries to finance the purchase and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines

Like this: Like Loading...