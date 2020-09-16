Business

Nigeria secures sea time berths for 550 seafarers

Despite the corona virus pandemic, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has secured three months sea time berths for over 550 cadets in various countries in the first quarter of 2020. The sea time berths have led to the award of Certificate of Competency (CoC) to cadets trained under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).

Also, the Director-General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said in Lagos that the recent threemonth extension was granted the 400 Nigerian seafarers undertaking sea time in different parts of the world to enable them complete their training amid the global lockdowns caused by the pandemic. According to the agency’s head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Philip Kyanet, the director general stated that despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the agency had intensified efforts to secure sea time opportunities for a good number of the trained cadets across the globe.

He stated: “In the first quarter of 2020 alone we secured sea time berths for over 550 cadets in various countries for the three months programme leading to the issuance of CoCs. However, due to the pandemic, we extended their sponsorship for another three months, which comes with additional cost, and we are still looking to extend it further as we continue to monitor the pandemic and how it affects the programme.

“We have adapted our approaches to the peculiar conditions of the different countries where we have Nigerian seafarers on sea time training. “The feedbacks from the students’ leaders in the various countries have been very encouraging.”

