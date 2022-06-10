Nigeria seeks end to rejection of agro exports

In a bid to promote export of non-oil commodities for foreign exchange, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has inaugurated a committee to identify causes of rejection of Nigeria’s agro produce in international markets. In a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, the minister revealed that the committee members were drawn from the ministry and its agriculture counterpart, as well as some parastatals of the ministry. It also showed that the committee was headed by the Director, Commodities and Export Department, Suleiman Audu, saying that they were charged with the responsibility of identifying major causes of rejection of agro produce from Nigeria as well as proffer appropriate recommendations.

The minister stressed that the Federal Government places a lot of emphasis on the promotion of non-oil commodity exports, saying the development has led to farmers and product aggregators partnering to explore the export market for their products. However, Adebayo noted that Nigeria’s agro products had been suffering export rejection by most countries of Asia, Europe and America, which has led to huge financial losses with its attendant negative impact on the supply value chain and job creation. The minister said that the international market is competitive and only welcomes products of high quality with relevant certifications and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly.

According to him, the problem of quality, standard, certification and appropriate packaging for made-in-Nigeria products meant for export has been a recurring issue, hence the need to set up the technical committee to address the issue and suggest appropriate recommendations. Meanwhile, it was gathered at the committee inauguration that the terms of reference for the committee within the six weeks include, among others, to determine the roles played by exporters or institutional infractions that tend to promote rejection of Nigeria’s agro commodities, suggest measures necessary to strengthen the capacity of exporters to improve the quality, standard, certification, and packaging and develop the policy framework for Global Gap certification and quality packaging that is environmentally friendly for global trade.

