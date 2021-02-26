Nigeria seeks Fund Manager for $37bn InfraCo

The Federal Government plans to hire an asset manager for the new Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Ltd., designed to raise as much as N15 trillion ($36.7 billion) for projects and to accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its funding partners, Africa Finance Corp (AFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), are seeking proposals from companies to independently manage the infrastructure company’s capital-raising plan, Bloomberg reported citing a person with knowledge of the matter. President Muhammadu Buhari this month approved the government’s seed capital of N1 trillion for InfraCorp, as the company is known, along with some private investment.

The company will help fund projects from roads to railways and power plants. The fund manager will be responsible for coordinating the total equity capital and associated debt raise required by the company, according to the person. Asset managers seeking the role must have been active in infrastructure financing. “We need to be innovative in our approach to developing our infrastructure in Nigeria,” Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said in a text-message sent by an official from the institution.

