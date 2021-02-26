Business

Nigeria seeks Fund Manager for $37bn InfraCo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government plans to hire an asset manager for the new Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria Ltd., designed to raise as much as N15 trillion ($36.7 billion) for projects and to accelerate growth in Africa’s biggest economy, Bloomberg reported yesterday.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its funding partners, Africa Finance Corp (AFC) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), are seeking proposals from companies to independently manage the infrastructure company’s capital-raising plan, Bloomberg reported citing a person with knowledge of the matter. President Muhammadu Buhari this month approved the government’s seed capital of N1 trillion for InfraCorp, as the company is known, along with some private investment.

The company will help fund projects from roads to railways and power plants. The fund manager will be responsible for coordinating the total equity capital and associated debt raise required by the company, according to the person. Asset managers seeking the role must have been active in infrastructure financing. “We need to be innovative in our approach to developing our infrastructure in Nigeria,” Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said in a text-message sent by an official from the institution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Analysts: Naira may slide to N419/$1 at I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As the naira’s recent weakness at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window continues to fuel speculation that another devaluation could be on the horizon, analysts at FBNQuest have forecast an average I&E/NAFEX rate of N419 per dollar at the end of this year. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New […]
Business

Dollar steady as all eyes on US presidential debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The dollar held steady against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as financial markets braced for the first U.S. presidential debate, while traders also tracked developments on the U.S. stimulus bill. The dollar index was unchanged at 94.209, drifting away from a two-month high of 94.745 reached last week, as stock markets made solid […]
Business

Pay your pilots, staff or risk grounding, NCAA tells operators

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Piqued by the refusal of airlines to pay their workers, particularly flight crew, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu has threatened to ground such airline. The threat was handed down to the airlines in a meeting held with airline chiefs and their representatives in Abuja last week Thursday by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica