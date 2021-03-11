News

Nigeria seeks global action to combat emerging drug trafficking threats

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig.-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), has called for an urgent strengthening of regional and international cooperation to identify and manage emerging new jurisdictional manifestations of drug trafficking.

Marwa made the appeal while speaking at the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, taking place in Kyoto, Japan. “The criminals and organised criminal groups have deployed new strategies through increased online criminal activities in a bid to navigate the global shut down of traditional trafficking routes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is, therefore, an urgent need to strengthen regional and international cooperation to identify and manage the various jurisdictional manifestations of this ugly trend,” he toldtheglobalaudiencewhile speaking for Nigeria on the particular agenda item. While updating the world on efforts being made by Nigeria to respond to the drug scourge, the NDLEA chief executive said the country “is addressing and countering illicit trafficking in drugs through an integrated and balanced approach implemented under the National Drug Control Master Plan (NDCMP).

