Nigeria set to join Youth Connekt Africa

Nigeria is set to join YouthConnekt Africa, a youth forum that brings together young people from across the African continent. The Nigerian delegation led by directors in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusegun Olufehinti, Hajiya Amina Dauran and the Special Assistant on Youth and ICT to the Minister, Kemi Areola, are currently attending the YouthConnekt Africa Summit holding in Kigali, Rwanda, to solidify the partnership between Nigerian youth and youths across the African continent under the umbrella of YouthConnekt Africa. Following the commitment of the federal government to promote entrepreneurship and strengthen youth policy, which is the subject of a sectoral policy letter focusing on citizenship, volunteerism, social cohesion and employment of young people and women that correspond to the objectives of YouthConnekt Africa, the FG through the Youth Ministry, decided to approve Nigeria joining the youth group.

This decision, to join this initiative was taken for the sole purpose of the socio-economic transformation of the Nigerian youth. As Nigeria continues to implement its ambitious range of programmes aimed at training and empowerment of the youth, through a strong focus on education, creation of decent jobs and strengthening policies for social inclusion, Youth Minister, Sunday Dare, stated that he strongly believes the YouthConnekt platform will help enhance these areas of focus for the African youth.

 

