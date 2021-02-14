Business

Nigeria set to key into electric vehicles revolution –TH

The Federal Government says it is targeting that at least 30 per cent of passenger vehicles in Nigeria will be electric cars by 2020, even as the country is set to key into the electric vehicles revolution.

 

Speaking at the recent unveiling of Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car, Hyundai Kona, in Abuja, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, said the electric cars have come to stay.

 

Aliyu said Nigeria would not be left out in the transition from fuel-powered vehicles to electric cars. Aliyu said the Federal Government has invested about $1 billion in the auto industry in Nigeria as at 2019. The NADDC boss said the Stallion Group, which led the innovation in electric cars in Nigeria, has invested about $300 million in Nigeria.

 

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said electric cars would lead to reduction in fuel consumption and environmental degradation.

 

He said the Trade Ministry has been working with NADDC to review the automotive policy to further strengthen the automotive industry in Nigeria. He encouraged automotive plants to invest in developing electric vehicles in Nigeria.

 

The Chief Executive Officer of Stallion Group, Anant Badjatya, said the company, which has operated for over four decades in the country, has done significant investments in the country.

 

Badjatya said electric cars are the future of the automobile industry and Nigeria should not delay keying into it. He said Hyundai Kona is powered 100 percent electrically and has zero emission.

