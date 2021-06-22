News Top Stories

Nigeria sets for 5G spectrum auction

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Nigeria has moved a step ahead in the bid to deploy the Fifth Generation (5G)  technology in the country.

 

This came as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) inaugurated a committee to develop the Information Memorandum (IM) for the auction of 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band which will be used for early deployment of the technology.

 

This step followed the recent Senate investigative hearing which gave the Fifth Generation (5G) technology a clean bill of health.

 

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, recently inaugurated the 18-member Committee in Abuja, with NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Maska as Auction Adviser while the Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC, Oluwatoyin Asaju, is  the Committee Chairman.

 

Speaking during the inauguration, Danbatta said apart from developing the IM for auctioning of C-band spectrum for 5G deployment in Nigeria, the terms of reference of the committee will include the development of an award process to be used under which the grant of spectrum licences may be made.

 

The Information Memorandum (IM) defines the process that the commission has decided to adopt for the auctioning of the 3.5GHz spectrum band. It will provide information on the Nigerian telecommunications market, details of the spectrum to be made available, the prequalification process, the auction process, and an indicative timetable.

 

Other ToRs reeled out for the committee by Danbatta include the auctioning of the C-band spectrum for 5G deployment in Nigeria in line with the award process; as well as report regularly/fortnightly to the EVC through the Office of the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services of the commission on the progress made by the committee.

 

While expressing delight at the current stage of 5G deployment process in Nigeria, especially with respect to established mutual understanding among stakeholders that 5G service poses neither security nor health risk to users, Danbatta said the outcome of the work of the committee is a major step towards the realisation of 5G services in Nigeria.

 

According to him, the NCC, in line with its mandate, has committed enormous resources to ensure harmonised spectrum is secured and released promptly for present and future deployment of services that will underpin the fourth industrial revolution, including International Mobile Telecommunication (IMT-2020) services.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pandemic aid to poorest countries critical to US interests – Treasury nominee, Adeyemo 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wally Adeyemo, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Treasury, said it was critical to end the COVID-19 pandemic everywhere around the globe and doing so would require providing resources to some of the poorest countries. Adeyemo made the comment at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee […]
News Top Stories

Graft: Osinbajo calls for regulation of cryptocurrency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday called for the regulation of cryptocurrency operations by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Osinbajo stated this in a keynote address delivered virtually at a one-day economic summit organised by the CBN’s Banker’s Committee and the Vanguard Newspaper, themed “Bankers’ Initiative for Economic Growth”. In a statement by his spokesman, […]
News

Senate queries NNPC over N443bn subsidy payment

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…summons CBN over ‘disappearance’ of $9.5m Reps probe crude oil allocation from 2018 The Senate, yesterday, uncovered how Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allegedly paid N443 billion without appropriation from the National Assembly via the national budget. The apex legislative assembly made the discovery when the Senate Committee on Public Account went through the 2016 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica