Nigeria Sets To Play Italy, Brazil, Dominican Republic In U-20 World Cup

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria will play Italy, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic in Group D of the Under 20 World Cup competition, which was drawn on Friday in Zurich, Switzerland.

New Telegraph reports that the competition will take place between May 10 and June 11, 2023.

Nigeria earned a spot in the competition by winning bronze in the U-20 AFCON earlier this year.

It would be recalled that in 1989 and 2005, the Flying Eagles made it all the way to the championship game. However, in 2005, Nigeria lost 2-1 to Argentina.

The host country Argentina plays against Uzbekistan, Guatemala, and New Zealand in Group A.

Also, Senegal will be facing Japan, Israel, and Colombia in Group C while the USA, Ecuador, Fiji, and Slovakia face Group B.

Uruguay, Iraq, England, and Tunisia are in Group E as France, Korean Republic, The Gambia, and Honduras meet in Group F.

Nigeria targets winning the competition to become the second African country after Ghana won the trophy