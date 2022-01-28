News

Nigeria shall win battle over evil, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that; “Nigeria shall win the battle over evil”. Buhari, who was referring to security challenges facing the country, directed the military and other security services to deal with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability. He said this yesterday at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

While commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto over the attacks by bandits, leading to the loss of many lives, the President stressed his commitment to ensuring peace. He wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists. “Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.” Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for showing sympathy, assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The application to youth-led and mid-stage companies opened on April 12 to May 9.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

While launching the challenge on April 12, 2021, USAID said it was seeking commercially viable youth-led and mid-stage companies already working in food production, processing, and distribution. Successful applicants will present ideas that demonstrably help farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain increase agricultural productivity and food security within the next six months. […]
News Top Stories

We’ll prevent planned terrorist attack on FCT – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…says preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing   Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing” to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and […]
News Top Stories

Travel ban: OPS, economists raise the alarm over investment disruptions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan and Abdulwahab Isa

With Nigeria now tagged as one of the ‘Red List’ countries by the United Kingdom, Canada and others following the discovery of new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country, members of the organissed private sector (OPS) have raised the alarm that fresh challenges await the economy in 2022.   The private sector investors’ body […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica