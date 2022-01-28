Nigeria shall win battle over evil, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that; “Nigeria shall win the battle over evil”. Buhari, who was referring to security challenges facing the country, directed the military and other security services to deal with any person or group undermining efforts at achieving sustainable peace, security and stability. He said this yesterday at the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said: “I gave them specific orders not to spare any bandit or terrorist threatening the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.”

While commiserating with the government and people of Sokoto over the attacks by bandits, leading to the loss of many lives, the President stressed his commitment to ensuring peace. He wrote in the visitors’ register: “My condolences to the Sultanate, the Government, and people of Sokoto State over the recent mindless killings by bandits and terrorists. “Nigeria shall win the battle over evil.” Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the Sultan thanked the President for showing sympathy, assuring him of continued support towards peace and stability in the country.

