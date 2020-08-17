Nigeria sheds $50.94m as oil output sinks by 1.178m barrel

Nigeria shed whopping $50.93million oil revenue as the country’s output sank by 1.178 million barrels in July. This deficit, data compiled by New Telegraph showed, came from daily crude oil production in Nigeria, which dropped by 38,000 barrels in July to 1.37 million barrels.

Using the new report released by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the country’s production sank by 1.178 million barrels in the month. Further checks showed that oil price averaged $ 43.24 per barrel in the month.

“A loss of 1.178 million barrels at $43.24 per barrel amounted to $50,936,720 deficit,” the New Telegraph data showed. Daily crude oil production in Nigeria dropped by 38,000 barrels in July to 1.37 million barrels. OPEC, in its Monthly Oil Report for August, said the total crude oil production by the 13-member group averaged 23.17 million bpd in July 2020, higher by 0.98 million bpd month-on-month, according to secondary sources.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, agreed in April to an output cut to offset a slump in demand and prices caused by the coronavirus crisis. They decided to cut supply by a record 9.7 million bpd for May and June but the deal was extended in July by one month.

The group said any member that did not implement 100 per cent of its production cuts in May and June would make extra reductions from July to September to compensate for their failings. Under the April deal, Nigeria was expected to cap its production at 1.41 million bpd in May and June but the country overproduced during the period.

In July, the country said it was ready to make additional oil output cuts from July to September to compensate for producing more than its quota in May and June. OPEC said Nigeria’s production level, based on secondary sources, was 1.49 million bpd in July, but the country put its production figure at 1.37 million bpd.

The group uses secondary sources to monitor oil outputs, but also publishes a table of figures submitted by its member countries. In recent weeks, oil demand has really suffered a setback. In the last couple of days, one of the benchmarks of oil prices, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), had frequently been going into negative territory and, on the other hand, the current pandemic has caused a decrease in demand for oil and oil products, which has been a huge blow on the global economy.

In July, Brent crude fell 55cents or 1.2 per cent to $43.77 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined 56cents or 1.3 per cent to $41.36. Since June 23, gasoline margins have been trending lower, after a great recovery in the last three months, as vital economies emerged from lockdown. All through the pandemic, diesel margins remained stable but the modest upturn has tailed off in recent weeks.

