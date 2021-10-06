News

Nigeria should be restructured before 2023 –Idika Kalu

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja Comment(0)

…says six months enough to transform into a modern state …seeks reduction of LGs from 774 to 350

 

 

Former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, has advised the Federal Government to begin the process of restructuring Nigeria and entrenching fiscal federalism before the 2023 general elections.

 

The renowned economist, who served two successive military regimes, gave the advice yesterday when he featured as a guest on Kakaki, the African Voice, a current affairs programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT) monitored in Abuja.

 

Kalu observed that the issues of restructuring and fiscal federalism were very important to the survival of Nigeria, stressing that if there is a national consensus and requisite goodwill, six months will be enough to restructure the country.

He said: “I feel very strongly about restructuring and fiscal federalism. I think that between now and 2023, with the requisite goodwill, there is enough time for us to restructure before we now bounce into any federal elections.

 

We should not be papering over the cracks that are widening every day by refusing to restructure. “It is the right of Nigerians and if a significant number of Nigerians; a strong constituency of Nigerians, feels that we need to restructure, then we need to sit down and address it squarely.”

 

According to him, Nigerians need to resolve that they want their country transformed into a modern nation state. In his opinion, the envisaged restructuring should be directed towards creating stronger development units at the grassroots level.

 

The ex-minister said instead of having the current 774 local government areas, it could be reduced to about 350 bigger and more viable entities. Under the proposed arrangement, every citizen resident in any of these entities should have equal rights while less emphasis will be given to the issues of indigeneship and place of origin.

 

According to Kalu, citizens will still be free to practise their religion, preserve their languages, traditions and cultural heritage, but will be equal when it comes to civic responsibilities. He said apart from the three major etnic groups –Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo – every other ethnic nationality needed to buy into the restructuring agenda for it to be successful.

 

He explained that the essence of pruning down the number of councils and enlarging the new entities was to ensure that they have the required revenue base and human capital to drive development within their respective domains. He said,

 

“So, I think that we have enough time to do this and we should stop burying our heads in the sand and just continue galloping to the next election.

 

“The sooner we deal with that issue (restructuring), the better. I have been canvassing this issue for decades now, but people are not listening. They always go back to say, they don’t mean it, we can’t get along.

 

“Many countries had to take that decision and it is only fair to think of the future rather than just the present or the past, in taking that decision. If we restructure appropriately, we will create a situation where Nigerians can live in a more perfect union.”

 

On the clamour by some governors to take charge of Value Added Tax (VAT) collected within their states, Kalu said it “goes nicely” with fiscal federalism.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

CJN tasks Ag. FCT chief judge on transparency, honesty

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has asked the newly sworn-in acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Justice Salisu Garba, to always be transparent and uphold his oath of office. The CJN, who gave the charge yesterday while swearing-in the new acting Chief Judge urged him to double his […]
News Top Stories

Call for secession tears Yoruba apart

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

…it’s not in our best interest –YCE The call for secession of the Yoruba Nation from Nigeria by the self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is tearing the region apart, with opinion divided over the move. Igboho had, a week ago, declared Yoruba as a separate nation and demanded the secession […]
News

Fuel scarcity persists in Abuja as long queues hit filling stations

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Despite assurances from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) there was no plan to increase petrol price in March nor was there limited stock of petrol, long queues are still found at filling stations in Abuja. The NNPC had on Sunday appealed to marketers not to hoard petrol and for Nigerians not to engage in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica