Nigeria should be restructured before 2023 –Idika Kalu

…says six months enough to transform into a modern state …seeks reduction of LGs from 774 to 350

Former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Dr Kalu Idika Kalu, has advised the Federal Government to begin the process of restructuring Nigeria and entrenching fiscal federalism before the 2023 general elections.

The renowned economist, who served two successive military regimes, gave the advice yesterday when he featured as a guest on Kakaki, the African Voice, a current affairs programme on Africa Independent Television (AIT) monitored in Abuja.

Kalu observed that the issues of restructuring and fiscal federalism were very important to the survival of Nigeria, stressing that if there is a national consensus and requisite goodwill, six months will be enough to restructure the country.

He said: “I feel very strongly about restructuring and fiscal federalism. I think that between now and 2023, with the requisite goodwill, there is enough time for us to restructure before we now bounce into any federal elections.

We should not be papering over the cracks that are widening every day by refusing to restructure. “It is the right of Nigerians and if a significant number of Nigerians; a strong constituency of Nigerians, feels that we need to restructure, then we need to sit down and address it squarely.”

According to him, Nigerians need to resolve that they want their country transformed into a modern nation state. In his opinion, the envisaged restructuring should be directed towards creating stronger development units at the grassroots level.

The ex-minister said instead of having the current 774 local government areas, it could be reduced to about 350 bigger and more viable entities. Under the proposed arrangement, every citizen resident in any of these entities should have equal rights while less emphasis will be given to the issues of indigeneship and place of origin.

According to Kalu, citizens will still be free to practise their religion, preserve their languages, traditions and cultural heritage, but will be equal when it comes to civic responsibilities. He said apart from the three major etnic groups –Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo – every other ethnic nationality needed to buy into the restructuring agenda for it to be successful.

He explained that the essence of pruning down the number of councils and enlarging the new entities was to ensure that they have the required revenue base and human capital to drive development within their respective domains. He said,

“So, I think that we have enough time to do this and we should stop burying our heads in the sand and just continue galloping to the next election.

“The sooner we deal with that issue (restructuring), the better. I have been canvassing this issue for decades now, but people are not listening. They always go back to say, they don’t mean it, we can’t get along.

“Many countries had to take that decision and it is only fair to think of the future rather than just the present or the past, in taking that decision. If we restructure appropriately, we will create a situation where Nigerians can live in a more perfect union.”

On the clamour by some governors to take charge of Value Added Tax (VAT) collected within their states, Kalu said it “goes nicely” with fiscal federalism.

