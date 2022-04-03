Nigeria should give women more opportunities –CWO President

Mrs. Pauline Nebo, President of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) of Nigeria, Lagos Archdiocese, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on the capacity of women to turn the lot of the nation and why women should be at the vanguard of restoring sanity to the society

What exactly is CWO about and how long has it been in existence?

It is a leading organisation that compromises of Catholic Women. It is the mouthpiece of the female gender of the church. It has been in existence for over 110 years.

How long have you been in office and what is your vision for the organisation?

I assumed office last year. I am the 14th president and by 2025 I should be on my way out. I am on the mission of returning womanhood to what it used to be. We are known for morals and as role models, I won’t want to say pillars of the church. I will rather say we are the managers. We project the good of the church.

I know that right now we have lost it. I pray that by His grace we will recover what we used to be. I want every woman in the Catholic Church to be seen as exemplary and a woman to be proud of, in fact a proper African woman.

You emphasised that women have lost it, how do you mean?

Charity they say begins from home. If the home is good, I will tell you it is the woman. If the home is bad, I will tell you also it is the woman.

Though the man will want to claim credit if the home is good but like I told you we are managers. We are the ones that make or mar things because we are supposed to be accommodating. Women have this grace and gift of managing situations; women have shock absorbers unlike men.

When we see the men falling off it is our duty to use our seventh sense to bring the man back. It actually takes two to tango. For the home not to break you will have to play the fool to get what you want.

Now most of the new generation women don’t have that tolerance. I saw my mother bearing a lot to make the home stand, despite her level of education and her position as a school principal. It doesn’t have to be your way at all time.

You need to give in when it’s necessary, even the Bible says we are supposed to submit to our husbands. The Bible knows what it’s saying and means. These days, yes we want to be equal but we can never be equal. We are equal in some ways and not all ways. You know men have ego problem.

So women miss it and push the men away when they tend to challenge their ego. Even when the man is at his lowest, you do not challenge him to prove you are now the breadwinner.

Submission tends to be interpreted in different ways. What truly does submission means?

Submission is what I just told you. At times you play the fool just to make your home stand. In the church we should be the one managing the clergy and the laity. We should be the one standing as the bridge.

Now you see a woman whose appearance alone is a bad example for her children. Then how do you think the children will turn out to be?

That is why I say it is the fault of the woman. Also, as a woman when you see a child doing what is not right, then you turn and look the other way, it is wrong. You should be able to correct such child with love as you will do unto your own child.

How do you draw the line between asking women to bear things so as to keep their homes and saving them from mental torture, physical torture and maybe losing their lives?

The bearing I am talking is not the one of abuse or violence. The bearing I’m talking of is efficiently managing your home and showing morals. I am not in support of cheating but you hear that African men are prone to cheating and at the same time, you see some women say ‘since our husbands are cheating we too can do it.’ I tell you two wrongs can never make a right.

In the real sense you let him know that he is doing it and instead of nagging, you reflect on your shortcomings to know what he is gaining outside that you are not giving him.

With that you up your game, look more attractive, better your attitude, be more tolerant, be good, be happy, do not snub him, take care of yourself, make him more satisfied and make the home more conducive. Before you know it, he starts detesting whatever it is he gets outside, becoming more loving and always wanting to be home.

There is nothing like a man knowing you are aware of his mischievousness yet being calm. It is wrong when you want to start cheating game just to get back at him knowing that the society will forgive the man and frown at your action.

Talking about dressing, there are churches where even mothers dress to uncover their nakedness. Who is to be blamed the churches or the women?

It is the churches. It is wrong for them to keep quiet. It is the problem of imbibing an alien culture. It is sickening. There is nothing wrong with dressing to cover. You will look great and even command more respect.

Our culture is different from climes where dressing half-naked is the norm. I will never support a woman going naked or half-naked to prove she is fashionable or trendy.

It has been observed that presently some men are not ready to provide as breadwinners, they prefer the women spending on them…

No no no. I have the Africa ideology that the man should be the breadwinner regardless of whether the woman earns more. He should play his part to expectations and provide money for upkeep.

For example, if he earns N50, 000, he can drop N20,000 or N30,000 for the children, the woman can make it up seeing that he has done his bit.

But when you as a woman let him be, because he is earning N50, 000 and becomes the bearer of everything you are unknowingly killing yourself. Since, men love to have women depend on them, this same man can even have someone he is spending on outside because you do not allow him do anything.

So make him feel you are depending on him as the breadwinner.

What is your definition of feminism, are you an advocate?

Not totally. I told you I am an African woman brought up the African way. It is even worse from where I come from as a boy is bigger than a girl, he is seen as the king. If there is a meeting and there is a 90-year old woman there, she will call the boy of 11 years to touch the kolanut and break it for them.

Should such ‘bias’ continue?

No. We should be given room. Talking of politics and governance, that is one of the things affecting us.

Even in the smallest realm, a woman is a good manager. Nigeria is not giving opportunity for women to manage the country and that is why we are not getting it right.

Do you look forward to a time when a woman will occupy the position of a Reverend father?

Hmmm. No. I won’t even support it.

Really?

Among the 12 disciples none was a woman though Jesus had women following Him like Martha and Mary.

But we see women heading churches?

That is not the Catholic Church. We stand on the foundation and what Christ taught us.

If you would want a woman become Nigeria’s president, why not head a church?

One is secular the other is religious. They are not the same, they are two different things. A woman can be the president, but mind you it will take another woman to bring her down even before she gets there.

That’s our mentality here. For me, women will perform better when given ministerial positions. We can actually work occupying serious portfolios and turn the country around but we are not given the chance.

What is your take on DNA test as it is becoming more popular?

If you know yourself as a true woman and know that your husband is the father of your children you have nothing to fear. The only way I can go against it is if the church says no because I am supposed to be a representative of the church.

What is your counsel to women who are going through bad marriages, emotional trauma, financial downturn and other challenges?

The first is that we need prayers; prayers can actually move mountains and I will tell women to be very prayerful. Families need prayers and the country needs prayers.

If you are bearing things for your marriage to work and you notice your life is being threatened, I think you should see your shepherd in your church. I will not advise any woman to die in a relationship, because if she does, the highest the man may stay is six months and will get another woman.

How do you feel about the insecurity, high cost of living and other national challenges?

With the way things are at the moment we need prayers. We need leaders that have human feelings.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...