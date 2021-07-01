Business

Nigeria should leverage AI, blockchain for diversification– Agency

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that one of the options for Nigeria to diversify its economy is to leverage emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and blockchain. The Director-General of the agency, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, who stated this, said the need to diversify the economy was now necessary than ever before as revenue from oil dwindles. Speaking at a virtual Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition 2021 held recently, the DG said: “Africa, particularly Nigeria, with a growing population and dwindling revenue from oil, have put significant pressure on the economy.

There is a need to harness other areas to diversify our economy. “Emerging technology is one of these areas, and will play an important role in economic diversification, if properly harnessed.” According to him, digital technologies are changing the world at a faster pace than previously experienced waves of technological innovation. He further urged Nigeria to accelerate growth and modernise its economy through the development of a digital-led growth strategy for the Nigerian economy. “It is pertinent to note that despite the economic shocks due to COVID-19, most of the growth was observed in the economies with viable digital economies,’’ he said. “Digital economy has been identified as an engine of growth; hence Nigeria can harness it as a driver of growth and innovation,” he added.

The NITDA boss affirmed that the WBG Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) flagship initiative supported the digital transformation strategy for Af-rica, prepared by the African Union (AU), the DE4A initiative also recognizes that digital economy can help to accelerate the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the World Bank Group’s twin goals. He recounted that recently, a call to action was made with the unveiling of the “Economic Sustainability Plan 2020,” which seeks to put technology at the forefront of driving development in Nigeria. “This conference is a meeting point for professionals, practitioners, and policymakers to brainstorm on the best ways of harnessing these technologies to the advantage of the citizenry,” added Mallam Abdullahi. “For Nigeria, a country in dire need to diversify its economy, digital economic activities are key for diversification because they transcend all aspect of human endeavours and the economic sector,’’ said the NITDA DG. He asserted that at NITDA, the development and utilisation of emerging technologies is one of the strategic pillars for the 2021 -2024 Roadmap and Action Plan. To drive this pillar, he said, was the combined effort of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and Office for Nigeria Digital Innovation (ONDI) both subsidiaries of NITDA.

“We are already collaborateing and will always be willing to partner with stakeholders and researchers to bring AI, Blockchain, and other emerging technologies to support our economic diversification and sustainability plan for the country, DG affirmed. He reiterated that, the focus on the economic advancement of Sub-Saharan Africa, leveraging emerging technologies, specifically; AI, Blockchain, IoT, and 5G is highly commendable, apt and timely. He urged stakeholders present at the event to make necessary partnerships and collaborations towards making Nigeria a leading knowledge and digital economy by 2030.

The keynote speaker of the event, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, nudged Africa in taking advantage of the unprecedented quantities of data, now being generated on sentiment, behaviour, human health, commerce, communications, migration and more. “Adoption of AI solutions is expected to increase tremendously in the next few years and competition among major AI companies is expected to be intense,” said Prof. Danbata. He noted that in a recent report published by Markets and Markets (M&M), the global AI market size was projected to grow from 58.3 billion dollars in 2021 to 309.6 billion dollars by 2026, it is a compound of enormous growth rate of 39.7 per cent during the forecast period. He explained that Block- Chain was the foundation for crypto currency such as bitcoin; one of the newest technologies that has received extensive global attention in recent times. Blockchain serves as an immutable measure which allows transactions take place in addition to a live manner. Blockchain based applications are springing up, covering numerous fields including financial services, refutation systems, Internet of Things (IoT), health and so on.

